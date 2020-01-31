Analysis on the United States Pet Market, 2009-2019 - New Patterns, Challenges, and Growth Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Pet Market Focus: New Dog and Cat Owners" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With a focus on dog or cat owners, this report provides a demographic analysis of new pet owners, defined as those who have adopted a new pet within the last 12 months, regardless of the age of the acquired pet.



With parallel data for dogs vs. cats, this report covers pet adoption rates, pet adopter demographics, and the topline channel shopping and product purchasing patterns of new pet adopters. The analysis also includes a detailed look at puppy/kitten formula pet food shoppers. Data are provided at the household level.



In addition to drawing on the author's extensive research and publications on the pet industry, the analysis is based on online surveys conducted between February 2019 and August 2019, as well as trade and syndicated sources including MRI-Simmons National Consumer Surveys.



As key indicators of new patterns, challenges, and growth opportunities in the pet industry, pet adoption and new pet owner shopping patterns are an important focus of U.S. pet market research. A somewhat higher percentage of cat owners than of dog owners adopt a new pet each year, reflecting in part the higher prevalence of multiple-cat ownership. Nonetheless, the number of pet-owning households who adopt dogs exceeds the number who adopt cats, given the greater population of dog-owning households.



New dog or cat owners are likely to be filling out their assortment of pet products, and thus generally show higher shopping rates across retail channels than do dog or cat owners overall. Even so, new dog or cat owners are disproportionately likely to shop at pet speciality stores and pet speciality websites. Similarly, new dog or cat owners generally show higher purchasing rates over the last 12 months across durable pet product types, with their elevated spending levels amplified by the purchasing of higher-priced versions of these products.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Scope of Report

Methodology of Report

New Pet Adoption Overview

Channel Shopping Patterns for Pet Products

Pet Product Purchasing Rates

Pet Product Spending Ranges

New Dog Adopter Patterns

Puppy Food Shoppers

New Cat Adopter Patterns

Kitten Food Shoppers

2. New Pet Adoption Overview

Chapter Highlights

Introduction

Scope of Report

Methodology of Report

Overview of Pet Adoption and Product Purchasing Patterns

Topline Pet Adoption Rates

Channel Shopping Patterns for Pet Products

Pet Product Purchasing Rates

Pet Product Spending Ranges

3. Focus on New Dog Adopters

Chapter Highlights

Introduction

Note on New Dog Adopter Data

7.4 Million New Dog Households

Where/How Pet Dogs Were Acquired

Size of Pet Dogs Acquired

Inside/Outside Patterns for Keeping New Dogs

Most Important Sources of Information on Pet Care

New Dog Adopter Demographics

Patterns by Gender

Patterns by Age Bracket and Generational Cohort

Patterns by Race/Ethnicity

Patterns by Geographic Region

Patterns by Educational Attainment

Patterns by Employment Status

Patterns by Household Income Bracket

Patterns by Household Composition

Patterns by Type of Residence

Puppy Formula Dog Food Shoppers

Note on Dog/Puppy Food Buying Data

Overall Dog Food vs. Puppy Food Purchasing Demographics

Patterns by Gender

Patterns by Age Bracket and Generational Cohort

Patterns by Race/Ethnicity and Region

Patterns by Metropolitan Area Classification

Patterns by Educational Attainment

Patterns by Employment Status

Patterns by Household Income

Patterns by Marital Status and Household Composition

Patterns by Type of Residence

4. Focus on New Cat Adopters

Chapter Highlights

Introduction

Note on New Cat Adopter Data

5.4 Million New Cat Households

Where/How Pet Cats Were Acquired

Most Important Sources of Information on Pet Care

New Cat Adopter Demographics

Patterns by Gender

Patterns by Age Bracket and Generational Cohort

Patterns by Race/Ethnicity

Patterns by Geographic Region

Patterns by Educational Attainment

Patterns by Employment Status

Patterns by Household Income Bracket

Patterns by Household Composition

Patterns by Type of Residence

Focus on Kitten Formula Cat Food Shoppers

Note on Cat/Kitten Food Buying Data

Overall Cat Food vs. Kitten Food Purchasing Demographics

Patterns by Gender

Patterns by Age Bracket and Generational Cohort

Patterns by Race/Ethnicity and Region

Patterns by Metropolitan Area Classification

Patterns by Educational Attainment

Patterns by Employment Status

Patterns by Household Income Bracket

Patterns by Marital Status and Household Composition

Patterns by Type of Residence

