Analysis on the World Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market 2019-2025 - Eisai Co, Novartis, Pfizer, Eli Lilly & Company, and Johnson & Johnson are Dominating

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market By Molecule Type (Cholinesterase Inhibitors, NMDA Receptor Antagonists, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and E Pharmacies), By Region - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report predicts that the Global Alzheimer's Therapeutics Market will grow at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period. The market has witnessed steady growth in the past few years and is sustaining due to an increase in geriatric population and promising pipeline in development.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Promising Pipeline in Development

Increase in Geriatric Population

Restraints

Failures of Late-Stage Drugs

Restricted Awareness About Alzheimer's Disease

Opportunities

Emerging Novel Diagnostic Technologies

Investment in Biomarkers for Drug Development

Estimates are diverse, but specialists indicate that up to 5.5 million Americans aged 65 and above could have Alzheimer's disease. Increase in geriatric population and promising pipeline in development is anticipated to boost the market growth. Emerging novel diagnostic technologies and investment in biomarkers for drug development are providing an opportunity for the development of the market. However, failures of late-stage drugs and restricted awareness about Alzheimer's disease are hampering the market growth.



The majority of the revenue is generated from the leading players in the market with dominating sales of Eisai Co. Ltd, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, Johnson & Johnson, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, H. Lundbeck A/S, TauRx Therapeutics Ltd, and Allergan.



According to the analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global Alzheimer's therapeutics market in 2018. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the large patient pool and rising healthcare expenditure.



By Molecule Type

Cholinesterase Inhibitors

NMDA Receptor Antagonists

Others

In 2018, the largest share among the molecule types used for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease are cholinesterase inhibitors. This may also improve signs of neuropsychiatry such as depression or agitation.



By End-user

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

E-Pharmacies

E-Pharmacies are increasingly adapted in many countries due to convenience and flexible accessibility.



By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

North America is dominant in the global Alzheimer's therapeutics market in 2018. The significant share of the North American region comes from US which is due to the accessibility to good quality healthcare and good reimbursement facilities.



Competitive Analysis



The Federal Government has led study initiatives on Alzheimer's disease by the National Institute for Aging (NIA) at National Institutes for Health (NIH). Diverse variety of research is carried out through NIA-supported Alzheimer Research Centers across the US, which includes study of the causes, diagnosis and treatment, and management of the disease.



NIA also supports the Alzheimer Clinical Trials Consortium which is intended to speed up and grow Alzheimer and associated dementia research and therapies. The NIH donated about $589 million in 2015 to AD study initiatives, which includes the Alzheimer's Association, the National Health Institute (NIH), and the Federal Ministry of Health.



Key Vendors

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Eli Lilly & Company

Johnson & Johnson

Key Competitive Facts

Leading products like Aricept, Exelon, and Reminyl dominate the industry; Aricept with a cholinesterase inhibitor as its active component has the biggest business share in it.

There is an increase in combination therapy recommended to the patients with Alzheimer's disease.

Key Takeaways

Understanding the potential market opportunity with precise market size and forecast data.

A detailed market analysis focusing on the growth of Alzheimer's therapeutics industry.

Factors influencing the growth of the Alzheimer's therapeutics market.

In-depth competitive analysis of dominant and pure-play vendors.

Prediction analysis of the Alzheimer's therapeutics market in both developed and developing regions.

Key insights related to major segments of the Alzheimer's therapeutics market.

Latest market trend analysis impacting the buying behavior of consumers.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xumx7s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

