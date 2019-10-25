Analysis on the World Wireless Testing Market, 2024 - Growing Demand for Smart Homes & Cities and Self-Driving Cars Presents Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Testing Market by Offering (Equipment, Services), Technology (Bluetooth, 2G/3G, 4G/5G, Wi-Fi), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, IT & Telecommunication, Medical Devices, Aerospace & Defense) and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wireless testing market was valued at USD 9.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 14.5 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2019 and 2024.

This research report categorizes the global wireless testing based on offering, connectivity technology, application, and geography.

The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the wireless testing market and forecasts the same till 2024.



The major driving factor is the adoption of wireless technologies such as 4G and 5G have increased the scope for wireless testing in a wide range of applications in the industrial and commercial sectors. Rising demand for fast and improved quality networks has led to an increased requirement for inspecting and testing new technologies. Pre-compliance 5G testing carried out by leading smartphone manufacturers and telecommunication service providers have led to an increase in demand for wireless testing services and equipment.



The major players in the wireless testing market are SGS Group (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas (France), Intertek (UK), Keysight (US), Anritsu (Japan), and VIAVI Solutions (US). Several other major players in the market are DEKRA SE (Germany), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany),TV NORD Group (Germany), EXFO (Canada),TV RHEINLAND (Germany),TV SD (Germany),Spirent Communications (UK), Eurofins Scientific (Europe), Electro Magnetic Test, Inc. (US), Gemalto NV (Europe), Verkotan (Europe), Bluflux (US), TESTiLABS (Europe), and Elements Materials Technology (UK).



Wireless testing services market held the largest market share in 2019

The wireless testing market has been segmented into equipment and services. Based on service, the wireless testing market has been segmented into in-house and outsourced. The major objective of wireless testing services is the assessment of the quality and safety of products to reassure consumers that a manufacturer has followed national and international regulations and industry standards that ensure product quality, environmental protection, and public health and safety. Moreover, they also assure customers that products tested are safe to use and sustainable as well as fulfill all performance standards. The testing of products before their deployment is essential to ensure their quality, hence the demand for wireless testing services has increased significantly.

Wi-Fi and 2G/3G/5G wireless network testing connectivity technologies are the fastest growing in the wireless testing market during the forecast period

The demand for wireless connectivity technologies is increasing, globally, owing to the proliferation of various wireless devices equipped with these technologies in healthcare, automotive, building automation, and industrial applications, among others. Wireless networks have become highly complex and heterogeneous due to the integration of multiple technologies such as 2G/3G/5G and Wi-Fi with them. The deployment of advanced technologies such as 4G/LTE and 5G has highlighted the requirement for adopting wireless network testing to efficiently optimize and manage networks. Different testing equipment such as wireless network emulators offered by Keysight and AirCheck G2 wireless tester offered by NETSCOUT are used to test Wi-Fi technology. CTIA and Wi-Fi alliance collectively authorize companies involved in the testing business to perform the Wi-Fi wireless testing.

IT & telecommunication application held the largest market share in the wireless testing market in 2019

Testing and certification services are increasingly being used in the IT & telecommunication sector. The IT & telecommunication networks comprise various wireless technologies such as LTE, LTE-Advanced, Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA), high-speed packet access (HSPA), GSM, Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA), WLAN, and Bluetooth. It also includes the upcoming 5G technology. Thus, demand for high-speed data transfer has led to the requirement for creating IT & telecommunication infrastructure that caters to the network requirements of advanced technologies such as LET, LTE-A, 4G, and 5G. Ongoing developments in technologies such as AI, IoT, etc. and increasing demand for wireless technologies are driving the growth of the wireless testing market in IT & telecommunication.

APAC is the largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The growth of the wireless testing market in APAC is driven mainly by the growth of the smartphone market in the region. APAC is witnessing dynamic changes in terms of the adoption of new technologies across various industries. 5G technology is expected to play an integral role in advanced technologies such as IoT and M2M. China, Japan, and India are emerging as high growth countries in the wireless testing market due to an increase in the spending of mobile operators and rapidly growing mobile subscriber base. In Japan, the rising demand for wireless network testing is mainly attributed to the huge deployments of 4G/LTE networks.

Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Focus on the Development of 5G Network

Growing Global Adoption of Smartphones and Smart Gadgets

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Computing and IoT Devices

Restraints

High Costs Associated With the Establishment of Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Testing Facilities

Lack of Standardization in Connectivity Protocols

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Smart Homes Worldwide

Growing Demand for Smart Cities and Self-Driving Cars

Challenges

Long Lead Time Required for the Overseas Qualification Tests

Keeping Pace With Technological Advancements

