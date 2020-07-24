Analysis on the World's Bicycles Industry 2020-2027 Featuring Detailed Profiles of 249 Players

DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bicycles - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 19th edition of the report. The 501-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Bicycles Market to Reach US$34.6 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bicycles estimated at US$29.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Hybrid Bicycles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.1% CAGR to reach US$13.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Road Bicycles segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.7% share of the global Bicycles market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Bicycles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.9 Billion by the year 2027.



Mountain Bicycles Segment Corners a 14.9% Share in 2020



In the global Mountain Bicycles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Bicycles - A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Global Bicycles Demand Growing at Healthy Pace

Market Overview

Measures to Boost Cycling Usage

Rising Prevalence of Obesity Spurs Demand for Bicycles

Riding the Economic Rollercoaster and Bikenomics

Future Prospects High

E-Bikes to Experience Massive Increase in Popularity

Regional Usage Patterns

Bicycle Parts and Accessories - A Review

Smart Bicycle Accessories

Pricing of Bicycles

Rising ASPs - A Key Trend

Global Competitor Market Shares

Bicycles Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Cost Considerations

Current & Future Analysis

Hybrid Bicycles Gaining Ground

Road Bicycles - Riding High on Technology Evolution

Mountain Bike Segment Registers Rising Demand

Growth Restraints

Cycling in Developed and Developing Countries

Developing Countries Display Strong Fondnessfor Mid-Range Bicycles

Bike Sharing - A Latest Urban Development

Production & Export/Import Scenario

Taiwan - A Key Producer of High-End Bicycles

- A Key Producer of High-End Bicycles China -To Emerge as the Hot Spot for High-End Bikes

-To Emerge as the Hot Spot for High-End Bikes Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Accell Group N. V. ( The Netherlands )

) Currie Technologies ( USA )

) Raleigh Ltd. (UK)

Winora Staiger GmbH ( Germany )

) Amer Sports Corporation ( Finland )

) Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd. ( India )

) Avon Cycles Ltd. ( India )

) Campagnolo S.r.l ( Italy )

) Cycleurope AB ( Sweden )

) Dorel Industries Inc. ( Canada )

) Cannondale Bicycle Corporation ( USA )

) Pacific Cycle Group ( USA )

) Schwinn Bicycles ( USA )

) Fox Factory, Inc. ( USA )

) Giant ( Taiwan )

) Hamilton Industries Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Hero Cycles Ltd. ( India )

) Huffy Corporation ( USA )

) Merida Industry Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Montague Corp. ( USA )

) M S Bhogal and Sons ( India )

) Santa Cruz Bicycles ( USA )

) Shanghai Forever Import & Export Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Shanghai Phoenix Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Shimano, Inc. ( Japan )

) Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc. ( USA )

) SRAM LLC ( USA )

) Tandem Group plc (UK)

TI Cycles of India ( India )

( ) Trek Bicycle Corp. ( USA )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Volatile Gas Prices Boost Bicycle Sales

Oil Production Nearing Saturation: Stimulus for Electric-Bicycles

Growing Focus on Traffic Congestion and Environment Issues Spur Demand

Bicycling - A Potential Solution to Global Warming

Reduction in CO2 Emissions and Energy Usage

Rising Usage of Bikes in Urban Areas

Overview of Electric Bicycles

Demand for Electric Bicycles Gains Momentum

Definition of E-Bicycles in Select Regions

Impact of Technological Advancement on Bikes

27.5 -An Emerging Standard in Mountain Bikes Segment

Wheels Become Stronger

Endurance Bikes: Futuristic Trend with High Potential

Carbon Technology - Permeating at Faster Rate

Disc Brakes to Emerge as New Standard for Road Bikes

Tubeless Tires Gain Steady Adoption Among Road Bikes

Fat Tires and Rims in Vogue

Folding Bicycles Witness Healthy Growth

Initiatives Encourage Bicycle Riding

Novel Sophisticated Features Improve Growth Prospects

Growing Demand for Cars in Developing Countries Adversely Impacts Market

Escalating Metal Prices Pressure Manufacturers

Transforming from Traditional Manufacturing to High-tech Industry

Aggressive Promotions Spur Market Penetration

Distribution Channels

Innovation Trends

Cyclist Safety First

Navigation Convenience

Bike Security

Innovations in the Bicycle Segment

Innovative Bicycle Concepts

Innovative Products and Solutions

Innovations in Bicycling Ecosystem

Innovative Options for Bicycle Parking to Promote Biking

Innovations that Address Disaster Management Plans

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 249

