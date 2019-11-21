Analysis on the World's Bioinformatics Market 2017-2019 and Forecast to 2023 - Review of Challenges & Opportunities following the Adoption of High-Throughput Technologies

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioinformatics: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of the study encompasses the global bioinformatics market based on geography, category, and application. It provides a detailed analysis of recent advances in omic technologies and examines their impact on the bioinformatics market.

It discusses the ways in which bioinformatics has been utilized by the pharma and biotech industries to streamline the research and development (R&D) process and improve efficiencies. It provides a detailed analysis of the leading countries, companies, and technologies that will drive the field forward.

The report includes:

Comprehensive details of the global bioinformatics market and relevant technologies

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

Assessment of the market trends and analysis regarding industry service providers and software solution developers, as well as information technology (IT) and bioinformatics service providers that support the pharma and biotech industries

Review of challenges and opportunities underlying in the bioinformatics market following the adoption of high-throughput technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS), the analysis of big data, and the emergence of cloud-based solutions

Insight into the sequencing and pharmaceutical R&D applications of bioinformatics in drug development and clinical trials, including cheminformatics, next-generation sequencing, metagenomics and data management systems

A look at the investigational new drug applications, NDA approvals, leading EHRs providers, mobile health technologies, and recent partnerships and agreements in the pharmaceutical and bioinformatic sectors

Profile description of key pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including Dassault Systemes Biovia, Genedata AG, PerkinElmer Informatics Inc., Qlucore AB, and Syngene International

The rapid growth in raw data generation and advances in IT software and infrastructure have enabled researchers to integrate disparate datasets in order to decipher complex biological processes and develop predictive models of disease, for the purposes of identifying and validating novel biomarkers and developing precision medicines.



Since scientists unraveled the blueprint of the human genome more than 10 years ago, they have been exploring new ways to utilize omic data to understand more complex diseases. Researchers are eager to analyze as many different types of data as possible to gain a better understanding of what is happening at the cellular and molecular levels. Service providers have developed new analytical tools and IT infrastructures to enable scientists to interrogate complex data sources and quickly and efficiently disseminate information for better decision-making to achieve this goal.



More recently, improvements in cloud computing capabilities, advances in data analysis software services and the growth of NGS technologies have helped to expand the evaluation of available datasets, allowing researchers to build systems biology models of various diseases.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction



Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Global Bioinformatics Market: Overview

Goal of Bioinformatics

Biological Data Sources

Bioinformatics in Systems Biology

Precision Medicine

Bioinformatics in Drug Development

Cheminformatics

Next-Generation Sequencing

Metagenomics

Database Management Systems

Market Trends

Precision Medicine and Biomarker Identification

Cloud-Based Solutions

Shift Toward Value-Based Care

Market Challenges

Data Integration

Data Reliability and Standardization

End-to-End Workflows

Current Market

Market by Region

Market by Category

Public Funding

Private Funding

Market by Application

Chapter 4 Bioinformatics: Data Generation and Data Management



Information Overload

Data Volume

Data Variety

Data Velocity

Data Veracity

Software Scalability and Validity

Technologies Behind Big Data Generation

Genomics

Exponential Growth in NGS Software Tools

Functional Genomics

CRISPR Cas9 System

Proteomic Advances

Qualitative Proteomics

Quantitative Proteomics

Structural Proteomics

Advances in MS-Based Proteomics Technology for Exploring Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Sample Preparation Assays

Tagging/Affinity Methods

Utility of Proteomics to Identify Biomarkers

Investments in Structural Genomics and Open Science

Interaction Proteomics

Applications in Drug Discovery

Bottom-Up vs. Top-Down Proteomics

Emergence of Glycomics

Human Proteome Organization and Human Proteome Project Initiatives

Transcriptomic Advances

RNA Sequencing

Co-Expression and Single-Cell RNA-Seq

Metabolomic Advances

Advances in Cheminformatics

Emerging Technologies

Metagenomic Advances

Epigenomic Advances

Pharmacogenomic Advances

Pharmacogenomics and Precision Medicine

Value-Based Decisions

Pharmacogenomics and R&D

International Serious Adverse Events Consortium

Pharmacogenomic Software

Toxicogenomic Advances

Customized Toxicogenomic Platforms

Database Management Services

Market Dynamics

Chapter 5 Bioinformatics: Data Analysis and Software

Introduction

Data Analysis Software

Biosimulation Models

Market Analysis

Chapter 6 Bioinformatics: Data Processing and Storage

Mind the Gap

Information Technology Infrastructure

High-Performance Computing

High-Performance Computer Clusters

Cloud Computing

Data as a Service

Infrastructure as a Service

Platform as a Service

Software as a Service

Security as a Service

Cloud Computing Challenges

Future of Cloud Computing

Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Bioinformatics: Sequencing Services and Platforms

Market Analysis

Comparative Analysis Across Market Segments, 2017 and 2023

Sequencing Services

Sequencing Platforms

Sequence Analysis Platforms

Sequence Alignment Platforms

Sequence Manipulation Platforms

Chapter 8 Bioinformatics: Sequencing Applications

Market Analysis

Agrigenomics

Clinical and Medical

Genealogy

Other Fields

Chapter 9 Bioinformatics Applications in Pharmaceutical R&D

Introduction

Drug Discovery and Development Process

Target Identification

Target Validation

Lead Identification

Lead Optimization

Clinical Research: Drug Development

Preclinical Experiments

Investigational New Drug Applications

Clinical Trials

New Drug Application

NDA Approval

Post-Launch Ongoing Studies and Phase IV Clinical Trials

Electronic Health Records

Mobile Health Technologies

Recent Pharmaceutical and Bioinformatics Alliances and Partnerships

Conclusions

Chapter 10 Market Trends and Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

Switzerland

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Conclusions

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

3rd Millennium Inc.

Biomatters Ltd. Geneious

Compugen Ltd.

Dassault Systemes Biovia

Dnastar, Inc.

Genedata Ag

Geneva Bioformatics (Genebio) Sa

Genologics Lifesciences Software Inc.

Genomatix Software Gmbh

GNS Healthcare Inc.

GVK Biosciences Pvt. Ltd.

Inte Ligand Software Entwicklungs Und Consulting Gmbh

Illumina Inc.

Macvector Inc.

Molecular Connections Pvt. Ltd.

Molecular Networks Gmbh

Nonlinear Dynamics Ltd.

Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd.

Perkinelmer Informatics Inc.

Personalis Inc.

Qlucore Ab

Real Time Genomics Inc.

Smartgene Services Sarl

Strand Life Sciences

Syngene International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ywqdiu

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

