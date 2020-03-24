Analysis on the World's Disposable Medical Supplies Market, 2020: Focus on China

DUBLIN, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Medical Supplies Industry Forecasts - China Focus" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study focuses on industry trends and forecasts with historical data (2009, 2014 and 2019) and long-term forecasts through 2024 and 2029 are presented.

The study focuses on China's Disposable Medical Supplies industry forecasts. In the two past decades, the industry has been growing at a fast pace. The dramatic expansions of the manufacturing capabilities and rising consumer consumptions in China have transformed China's society and economy.



China is one of the world's major producers for industrial and consumer products. Far outpacing other economies in the world, China is the world's fastest growing market for the consumptions of goods and services.



The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, imports & exports, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades. Rapid consolidation between medium and large players is anticipated since the Chinese government has been encouraging industry consolidation with an effort to regulate the industry and to improve competitiveness in the world market.



Although China has enjoyed the benefits of an expanding market for production and distribution, the industry is suffering from minimal innovation and investment in R&D and new product development. The sector's economies of scale have yet to be achieved. Most domestic manufacturers lack the autonomic intellectual property and financial resources to develop their own brand name products.



The primary and secondary research is done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases.



The author is one of the leading sources for up-to-date market information and research on the fastest-growing Chinese markets. They have published over 1,500 reports focusing on the Chinese markets, industry forecasts and company profiles. The report provides hard-to-find market data and analyses. The publications are intended to help international marketers identify business opportunities and promote their product sales in the Chinese markets.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

Market Trends

Technology Development

Market Development

Major Industry Development

Regional Development

Enterprise Development

Labor Market Development

III. DISPOSABLE MEDICAL SUPPLIES PRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Demand of Disposable Medical Supplies by Region

Disposable Medical Supplies Raw Materials Consumption

Textiles

Plastics

Disposable Medical Supplies Production and Demand (yuan)

Drug Delivery Supplies

Hypodermic Syringes and Needles

IV Disposable Supplies

Other Drug Delivery Supplies

Surgical Dressings

Bandages and Tapes

Cotton Balls

Other Dressings

Disposable Medical Textile Supplies

Disposable Surgical Drapes

Incontinent Products

Other Disposable Medical Textile Supplies

Catheters and Accessories

Infection Control Supplies

Surgical and Examination Gloves

Sterilization Supplies

Other Infection Control Supplies

Surgical Sutures

Other Disposable Medical Supplies

Disposable Medical Supplies Imports and Exports

Pricing Trends

