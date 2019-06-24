Analysis on the Worldwide Market for Aircraft Switches 2019-2025: Key Players are Safran, Curtiss-Wright, Esterline Technologies, Honeywell, Meggitt, and United Technologies Corp

DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Switches Market by End-User (OEM, Aftermarket), Application (Cockpit, Cabin, Engine & APU, Aircraft Systems, Avionics), Type (Manual, Automatic), Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aircraft switches market is estimated at USD 2.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% by 2025.

Growing influence of electronics in aircraft is expected to drive the aircraft switches market growth

In today's age, digitalization and electronics are the megatrends which are being implemented in aircraft. What used to be manual controls connected with mechanical linkages, were replaced by electric wires that carry signals that are input via computers and the switches controlling the computers. Automation in the form of sensors switches sense parameters such as temperature and pressure, among others, detects information and are required to perform the switching operation based on the data they collect.

The aircraft switches market comprises major solution providers such as Safran (France), Curtiss-Wright (US), Esterline Technologies (US), Honeywell (US), Meggitt (UK), and United Technologies Corporation (Collins Aerospace) (US).



Aircraft systems in the application segment are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Aircraft systems in the application segment are expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Aircraft systems include hydraulic and pneumatic control systems. A hydraulic system such as landing gear, flaps, slats, and thrust reversers as well as pneumatic systems such as environmental control system, doors, and emergency slides, among others require switches such as temperature, limit and pressure switches to perform the necessary switching action related to these systems.



In terms of type, manual switches expected to lead the market for aircraft switches during the forecast period



Manual switches are expected to be the largest consumed product type during the forecast period. Manual switches are electromechanical switches that are operated by humans by activating the electrical circuit by performing a mechanical action based on the kind of switch it is. They need to be operated manually. These switches are further termed as push, toggle, rocker, and selector, based on how they perform their switching action.



Asia Pacific aircraft switches market is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period



The aircraft switches market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR market during the forecast period. Countries in this region are upgrading their capabilities by undertaking developments in the field of aircraft switches. The rise in demand for low-cost carriers (LCCs) in the Asia Pacific region is one of the factors driving the growth of the global aircraft switches market as it has led to increased aircraft orders within the region. In addition, with the GDP forecast to rise in the next ten years, developing countries such as China and India have huge potential in the market. China, in recent times, has become a market for substantial foreign investments due to the stable growth and the robust developments made within the economy.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Aircraft Switches Market, 2019-2025

4.2 Aircraft Switches Market, By Application

4.3 Aircraft Switches Market, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Electronics in Aircraft Systems

5.2.1.2 Increased Demand for In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC)

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Touch Screen Technology Replacing Manual Switches

5.2.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Touch Screens in Aircraft

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Use of Switches in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) and Space Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complex Maintenance Procedures



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Trends

6.2.1 Solid-State Technology

6.2.2 Touchscreen Switch Controls

6.2.3 Poke Home Switch Connectors

6.2.4 Reduction in Switch Size

6.2.5 Magnetic Switches

6.2.6 Network Switches

6.2.6.1 Increasing Requirement of Network in the Aerospace Industry Driving the Demand for Aerospace Switches

6.3 Supply Chain

6.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

6.3.2 Prominent Companies

6.3.3 Small and Medium Enterprises

6.3.4 End Users (System Integrators, Aircraft Manufacturers, and Airlines)

6.4 Key Influencers



7 Aircraft Switches, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Manual

7.2.1 Increased Aircraft Deliveries Driving the Demand for Manual Switches

7.2.2 Push

7.2.3 Toggle

7.2.4 Rocker

7.2.5 Selector

7.3 Automatic

7.3.1 Aerospace Switches Used for Network and Electronic Automation Driving the Demand for Automatic Switches

7.3.2 Limit

7.3.3 Pressure

7.3.4 Temperature

7.3.5 Flow

7.3.6 Network

7.3.7 Relay



8 Aircraft Switches Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cockpit

8.2.1 Switches Required for Important Pilot Functions Present in Every Aircraft Cockpit

8.3 Cabin

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Cabin Switches in Aftermaket

8.4 Engine and Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)

8.4.1 Automatic Switches Including Pressure, Temperature, Limit and Flow Switches

8.5 Aircraft Systems

8.5.1 Fastest Growing Potential Due to Increase in Use of Safety Switches

8.6 Avionics

8.6.1 Aircraft Electrical System and Network Data Handling



9 Aircraft Switches, By End Use

9.1 Introduction

9.2 OEM

9.2.1 Increased Aircraft Demand in the Coming Years to Drive the Demand for OEM Aircraft Switches

9.3 Aftermarket

9.3.1 Large Global Aircraft Fleet in Operation Driving the Aftermarket for Aircraft Switches



10 Aircraft Switches, By Platform

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Fixed Wing

10.2.1 Commercial

10.2.1.1 Increasing Commercial Aircraft Orders Driving the Market of Aircraft Switches for Commercial Fixed Wing Platform

10.2.1.2 Narrow-Body Aircraft (NBA)

10.2.1.3 Wide-Body Aircraft (WBA)

10.2.1.4 Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

10.2.1.5 Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

10.2.2 General & Business Aviation

10.2.2.1 Customized In-Flight Entertainment Systems in Business Aviation Driving the Demand for General & Business Aviation Switches for Fixed Wing Platform

10.2.3 Military

10.2.3.1 Increase in Deliveries of Combat Aircraft Leading to Growth of Military Fixed Wing Switches Market

10.2.3.2 Fighter

10.2.3.3 Transport

10.3 Rotary Wing

10.3.1 Civil & Commercial

10.3.1.1 Switches Within Civil, Homeland Security, and Commercial Purpose Helicopter

10.3.2 Military

10.3.2.1 Switches in Military Combat and Transport Helicopters



11 Regional Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Significant Investment in Aircraft Switches

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Upgradation, Modernization, and Maintenance of Aircraft Will Lead to Demand for Aircraft Switches

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 France

11.3.1.1 Presence of Significant Aircraft Switch Suppliers

11.3.2 UK

11.3.2.1 Increase in Passenger Traffic Driving the UK Market

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.3.1 Presence of Aircraft Engine Manufacturers Driving the Italy Market

11.3.4 Russia

11.3.4.1 Increase in Aircraft Orders Driving the Russia Market

11.3.5 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Increase in Demand for Automatic Switches Driving the China Market

11.4.2 India

11.4.2.1 Increasing Aircraft Fleet is Resulting in Growth of Aircraft Switches Aftermarket in India

11.4.3 Japan

11.4.3.1 Rise in the Demand for Low-Cost Carriers Drives Market for Aircraft Switches in Japan

11.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 Rest of the World

11.5.1 Africa

11.5.1.1 Increase in Demand for Single-Aisle Aircraft Fueling the Growth of Aircraft Switches Market in Africa

11.5.2 Middle East

11.5.2.1 Aircraft Modernization Projects Driving the Market in the Middle East

11.5.3 Latin America

11.5.3.1 Growth in Trade and Tourism and Increase in the Number of Aircraft Deliveries Driving the Latin America Market



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 OEM Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 New Product Launches

12.4.2 Acquisitions

12.4.3 Contracts

12.4.4 Agreements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Safran

13.2 Curtiss-Wright

13.3 Esterline Technologies

13.4 Honeywell

13.5 Meggitt

13.6 United Technologies Corporation (Collins Aerospace)

13.7 Eaton Corporation

13.8 Ametek

13.9 TE Connectivity

13.10 Raytheon

13.11 ITT Aerospace

13.12 Hydra-Electric Company

13.13 C&K

13.14 Baran Advanced Technologies (Barantec)

13.15 Unison Industries

