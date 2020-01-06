Analysis on the Worldwide Para Aramid Fiber Industry, 2013-2018 & 2019-2024, with Profilings of Teijin Aramid, DowDuPont, Kolon Industries, Hyosung Corp, and Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Para Aramid Fiber Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The para aramid fiber market is expected to reach an estimated $3.9 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the para aramid fiber market looks promising with opportunities in the frictional materials, protection, electrical transmission, safety garments, rubber reinforcement, tire reinforcement, and oil and gas industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing usage of para aramid fiber in brake pads, clutches, gaskets, linings, and tires in automotive and the growing demand for protective clothing in defense and industrial sectors.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of new para aramid fabric which protects structures from airborne volcanic fragments.



Some of the para aramid fiber companies profiled in this report include Teijin Aramid, DowDuPont, Kolon Industries Inc., Hyosung Corporation, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd. and others.



The analyst forecasts that the filament yarn will remain the largest segment by value and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for protective clothing in the military and stringent regulations in Europe and North America regarding employee health and safety.



Within para aramid fiber market, frictional materials will remain the largest application by value due to growing penetration of para aramid fiber in brake pads and gasket as an alternative material to asbestos in automotive industry. Optical fiber is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for high bandwidth fiber optic cables for data services and communication.



Europe will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing automotive production, growth in aerospace industry, and stringent government regulation on industrial safety and protection.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Para Aramid Fiber and Competing Material by Application (2018)

3.2.1: Friction Materials

3.2.1.1: Brakes

3.2.1.2: Gaskets

3.2.2: Protection

3.2.2.1: Bullet Proof Vests

3.2.2.2: Bullet Proof Vehicles

3.2.2.3: Combat Helmet

3.2.3: Electrical Tansmission

3.2.3.1: Optical Cable

3.2.3.2: Electrical Insulation

3.2.4: Safety

3.2.4.1: Fire Protection Gear

3.2.4.2: Protective Gloves

3.2.4.3: Rubber Reinforcement

3.2.4.4: Conveyor Belts

3.2.4.5: Tire Reinforcement

3.2.4.6: Oil and Gas

3.2.4.7: Para Aramid Fiber Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Para Aramid Fiber Market by Application

3.3.1: Friction Materials

3.3.1.1: Brakes

3.3.1.2: Gaskets

3.3.2: Protection

3.3.2.1: Bullet Proof Vests

3.3.2.2: Bullet Proof Vehicles

3.3.2.3: Combat Helmet

3.3.3: Electrical Transmission

3.3.3.1 Optical Cable

3.3.3.2 Others

3.3.4: Safety

3.3.4.1: Fire Fightng Gear

3.3.4.2: Protective Gloves

3.3.5: Rubber Reinforcement

3.3.5.1: Conveyor Belt

3.3.5.2: Others

3.3.6: Tire Reinforcement

3.3.7: Oil and Gas

3.3.8: Others

3.4: Para Aramid Fiber Market by Product

3.4.1: Filament Yarn

3.4.2: Short Fibers

3.4.3: Pulp

3.4.4: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Para Aramid Fiber Market by Region

4.2: American Para Aramid Fiber Market

4.2.1: American Para Aramid Fiber Market by Application

4.2.2: American Para Aramid Fiber Market by Country

4.2.2.1: US Para Aramid Fiber Market by Application

4.2.2.2: North America Para Aramid Fiber Market by Application

4.2.2.3: South America Para Aramid Fiber Market by Application

4.3: European Para Aramid Fiber Market

4.3.1: European Para Aramid Fiber Market by Application

4.4: APAC Para Aramid Fiber Market

4.4.1: APAC Para Aramid Fiber Market by Application

4.5: ROW Para Aramid Fiber Market

4.5.1: ROW Para Aramid Fiber Market by Application



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2.1: Growth Opportunities for the Para Aramid Fiber Market by Product.

6.2.2: Growth Opportunities for the Para Aramid Fiber Market by Application

6.2.3: Growth Opportunities for the Para Aramid Fiber Market by Region

6.3: Emerging Trends in the Para Aramid Fiber Market

6.4: Strategic Analysis

6.4.1: New Product Development

6.4.2: Capacity Expansion of the Para Aramid Fiber Market

6.4.3: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Teijin Aramid

7.2: DowDuPont

7.3: Kolon Industries Inc.

7.4: Hyosung Corporation

7.5: Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.



