Analysis on United States' $1.8+ Trillion Construction Industry, 2014-2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2014 - 2023) by Value and Volume across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction, - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the last eight quarters in US, booming construction activity and increased spending in this sector have expedited the demand of heavy construction across the country. In first half of 2018, construction expenses in US accounted to US$ 673 billion, which recorded as US$ 615 billion in 2017.



Enhanced commodity price environment, strong market position and favourable business environment are driving activity across a range of building and infrastructure construction segments. Growth in renewable projects is one of the key sectors driving construction activity in infrastructure and industrial building sectors. The US government is investing massively in networking, which is boosting construction activity in communication sector. Consequently, there are new opportunities in heavy construction segment.



US is likely to see increased spending as Trump administration unveils infrastructure plan valued at US$ 1.5 trillion, subsequently, uplifting the revenues and profits of construction industry players. On the other hand, factors such as high construction material cost and controlled mortgage environment are limiting the growth.



In first few months of 2018, the tariffs of steel and aluminium were changed and impacted construction material cost adversely. Further, the trade partners of US such as China, Mexico, Canada and European Union had traffic clashes, leading to supply chain disruptions. However, market environment looks positive going forward, and construction industry is likely to benefit from improved conditions.



According to this research, the construction industry in United States is expected to record a CAGR of 4.9% to reach US$ 1,804.8 billion by 2023.



The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2014-2018. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be US$ 358.9 billion in 2018, posting a CAGR of 6.3% during review period.



Report Scope



This report provides data and trend analyses on construction industry in United States, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.



It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.



In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.



Market Data and Insights



This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2014-2023 in United States.



KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

United States Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in United States

Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

United States Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail building

Hospitality and luxury building

Restaurant

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in United States

United States Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Manufacturing plants

Chemical & pharmaceutical

Metal & material processing

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in United States

United States Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in United States

United States Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by:

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Cities Covered

New York

Los Angeles

Chicago

Philadelphia

Washington DC

Boston

Dallas

Houston

Phoenix

San Diego

Reason to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in United States .

. Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.

City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across key cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

Companies Mentioned



Caterpillar Inc.

Bechtel Corp.

Deere & Co.

Fluor Corporation

AECOM

Ferguson Enterprises Inc.

Sherwin-Williams Co.

CBRE Group Inc

D.R. Horton Inc.

Lennar Corporation

United States Steel Corp.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

Steel Dynamics Inc.

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Quanta Services Inc.

Kiewit Corporation

PulteGroup Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3sl02e

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

