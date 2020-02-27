Analysis on Worldwide 5G Mobile Launch Strategies - Different Approaches Adopted by Mobile Operators

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 5G Mobile Launch Strategies: Case Studies and Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses the different strategies adopted by operators when launching a 5G mobile service for consumers.

It also outlines the best practices for launching 5G and provides recommendations for mobile operators around the world.



This report answers the following questions:

What are the different approaches adopted by mobile operators for launching consumer 5G mobile services?

What are the pros and cons of various pricing approaches such as volume-based pricing, speed tiering and service-based pricing?

What types of content and value-added services can be bundled into 5G tariffs?

What types of 5G smartphones are available and at what prices? How can operators facilitate customers' acquisition of expensive handsets?

What are the early results of mobile 5G launches?

The following companies are featured in case studies:

AT&T ( USA )

) China Mobile ( China )

) EE (UK)

LGU+ ( South Korea )

) SK Telecom ( South Korea )

) Swisscom ( Switzerland )

) Vodafone (UK)

Zain ( Saudi Arabia )

