Analysis on Worldwide 5G Mobile Launch Strategies - Different Approaches Adopted by Mobile Operators
This report analyses the different strategies adopted by operators when launching a 5G mobile service for consumers.
It also outlines the best practices for launching 5G and provides recommendations for mobile operators around the world.
This report answers the following questions:
- What are the different approaches adopted by mobile operators for launching consumer 5G mobile services?
- What are the pros and cons of various pricing approaches such as volume-based pricing, speed tiering and service-based pricing?
- What types of content and value-added services can be bundled into 5G tariffs?
- What types of 5G smartphones are available and at what prices? How can operators facilitate customers' acquisition of expensive handsets?
- What are the early results of mobile 5G launches?
The following companies are featured in case studies:
- AT&T (USA)
- China Mobile (China)
- EE (UK)
- LGU+ (South Korea)
- SK Telecom (South Korea)
- Swisscom (Switzerland)
- Vodafone (UK)
- Zain (Saudi Arabia)
