AnalysisIQ Unveiled to Give Online Brokers Access to Expert Trade Analysis and Ideas

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday 21st November, award-winning Acuity Trading and its company Signal Centre launched its latest product, AnalysisIQ, a key component of its revamped, popular Research Terminal to empower online brokers to harness the power of leading AI technology and professional trading experience.

Acuity Trading Unveil AnalysisIQ

AnalysisIQ is designed with the trader at the heart of the concept, it helps to support the decision making process for traders by conducting a holistic deep analysis of the markets to deliver actionable trade ideas. The foundations of this new to market product is built on the existing power of Signal Stream with the added ability to link seamlessly with Acuity's other new Research Terminal tools including AssetIQ, as well as the Economic and Corporate Calendars. AnalysisIQ as a whole, combines professional trading expertise with human-led technical market analysis and powerful AI technology to deliver transparent and high quality trade ideas that support novice and advanced traders alike.

The compliant friendly approach targets improving education, retention & engagement with a focus on improving the overall lifetime value of these clients. Brokers who have integrated AssetIQ, formerly Signal Stream, are reporting positive returns on investment with increases in user numbers and adoption rates.

Client Case Study 1 Integration via HTMl5 widget

Initial adoption (% of clients using signals) after 3 months was at 4% compared to adoption after 2 years of 70-80%.

The number of trades initiated when using signals was 20% higher.

Engagement rates when signals were opened increased by 30%

Sessions of activity when signals were opened increased by 50%

Client Case Study 2: Integration via email marketing platform

Over a 6 month period, 1 email per day resulted in an average open rate of 56%

25% of users deposited fresh funds within 18 hours of the email being sent

Over 15x ROI

Andrew Lane, CEO Acuity Trading;

"Technical analysis continues to be a popular tool for traders. AnalysisIQ is an extension to our recently launched products. It can be seamlessly integrated with our recently launched AssetIQ, Economic and Corporate Calendar products. By bringing together both traditional and alternative data sets in our unique visual style, brokers can create a more engaging research experience for their traders and nurture a more intuitive trading experience."

With every trade idea AnalysisIQ includes clear target levels, confidence ratings and continuous updates so traders can find them and time their trades. There is thorough transparency; each idea is accompanied by an explanation of the strategy behind it to enhance education. Further, every idea is continuously monitored and their performance reviewed. This performance data is then used in the proprietary confidence ratings of future trade ideas.

Available in multiple languages, brokers can share quality signals from AnalysisIQ through a range of delivery options across MT4/5, web, mobile, email, social media, instant messaging and API. Early adopters of AnalysisIQ are delivering trading ideas through platform integrations including but not limited to, SharpSpring, Blueshift, WhatsApp, Telegram, HubSpot, YouTube, SalesForce Pardot, Solitics, WeChat, Facebook and MetaQuotes.

About Acuity Trading

Acuity Trading revolutionised the online trading experience for millions of investors with the introduction of visual news and sentiment tools in 2013. Today, Acuity continues to lead the fintech market with alpha generating alternative data and highly engaging trading tools using the latest in AI research and technology. Acuity's team of academics, scientists, news and market professionals are dedicated to delivering highly effective data products that bring value to investors of all levels and experience. Flexible delivery options include APIs, MT4/5, plug and play widgets and third party automation services.

About Signal Centre

Signal Centre is an FCA Regulated provider of independent technical analysis and market research. Founded in 2010 as PIA First, Signal Centre was created in 2018 to focus on the analytical research arm of PIA First and its expansion into the retail trading platform arena to meet the need for high quality, timely and accurate market analysis with clear, structured trade ideas and signals created by expert traders & analysts .

Signal Centre's award-winning, multi-asset signals, strategy and analysis are available in multiple languages and via multiple delivery channels including MT4/5, API, widgets, email and instant messaging services such as Telegram, Facebook, Whatsapp, WeChat and SMS.

