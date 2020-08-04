Analyst Firm Recognizes Cognizant as a Leader in Healthcare Provider Digital Services

TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) has been named a Leader in the new Healthcare Provider Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020 by analyst firm Everest Group. Cognizant's strong industry presence, domain expertise and partnership strategy aimed at expanding its capabilities to the digital healthcare provider market were highlighted as key contributors to its leadership.

The report evaluated 22 global IT providers that enable digital healthcare services, a substantially growing market with renewed focus on patient engagement, case management, coding and treatment. As the global pandemic impacts the healthcare ecosystem, telehealth and virtual care have rapidly become a means for patients and providers to remotely stay connected and maintain care.

Cognizant has made significant investments in services and solutions that provide clients with the digital tools to engage others more effectively, enhance patient experiences and ensure administrative efficiency across their operations. Cognizant has partnered with several global technology providers to enhance its IoT, cloud and AI offerings that serve the healthcare market. Recently, Cognizant partnered with UK-based Sensyne Health to bring digital health software products to the U.S., including its COVID-19 web-based app CVm-Health™.

"Healthcare digital provider services represent a nearly $3 billion opportunity, with Cognizant playing an active role in circumventing today's interoperability challenges, upgrading aging legacy platforms and addressing existing security constraints," said Chunky Satija, Practice Director at Everest Group. "Cognizant's work to support adoption of data analytics, cloud migration and patient experience positioned it as a Leader in this year's Healthcare Provider Digital Services PEAK Matrix Assessment."

"Access to quality healthcare is more important than ever, and digital tools keep patients better connected to their healthcare providers who are now rapidly moving from volume-based to value-based care models thanks to these technologies," said Surya Gummadi, Cognizant Senior Vice President and Global Head of Healthcare. "Social distancing is a new reality, and options for virtual care are now essential services. As Cognizant continues to focus on helping our clients deliver better care during this crisis and beyond, it is an honor to be recognized for our commitment and investments toward improving the quality of care and better outcomes for everyone."

