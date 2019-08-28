Analytic Heroes Come Forward! FICO Decisions Awards 2019 Now Open For Entries

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Companies that are achieving outstanding success using analytics and decision management solutions from FICO are invited to submit nominations for the 2019 FICO® Decisions Awards. FICO invites any of its more than 5,000 direct clients to enter the awards, as well as the tens of thousands of firms that use FICO solutions provided by its partners.

For more information and to enter a nomination, visit https://www.fico.com/decisionsawards/

A panel of independent judges with deep industry expertise will evaluate nominations based upon measurable improvement in key metrics; demonstrated use of best practices; project scale, depth and breadth; and innovative uses of technology.

Awards will be presented in eight categories:

AI, Machine Learning and Optimization

Cloud Deployment

Customer Onboarding and Management

Debt Management

Decision Management Innovation

Fraud and Security

Financial Inclusion

Regulatory Compliance

Nominations are due October 15, 2019, and winners will be announced December 2019.

Winners will receive recognition at numerous FICO events during 2020 as well as receiving complimentary conference passes to FICO® World in 2021.

"Our customers continue to set new standards with their innovative solutions to very challenging business problems," said Wayne Huyard, senior vice president at FICO for Sales, Marketing and Services. "These awards are our opportunity to share their stories of success and inspire others with what is possible. This year we have grown the awards with a new cloud category reflecting how pervasive cloud solutions have become among our clients across many industries."

Last year's winning firms were BASF and Orsted (AI, Machine Learning and Optimization, joint award); Worldpay (Customer Onboarding and Management); Shanghai Pudong Development Bank CCC (Debt Management); Medscheme/Helios and Santander (Decision Management Innovation, joint award); China Construction Bank (Financial Inclusion); EnterCard and FIS (Fraud & Security, joint award); and Canadian Tire Financial Services (Regulatory Compliance).

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

