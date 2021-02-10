Analytic Index identifies the most active and effective Amazon Sponsored Search advertisers
Analytic Index, an e-commerce analytics provider that helps brand manufacturers achieve digital category dominance via actionable, real-time sales, search, and shelf analytics, today announces the launch of its new, monthly Sponsored Search Activity Analysis for Amazon.com.
Feb 10, 2021, 12:50 ET
SANDY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Analytic Index officially announces they will be offering Amazon sellers (brand manufacturers and agencies) free monthly reports of sponsored search activities. The comprehensive reports cover brands with top sponsorship activity, top keywords, and results of select campaigns. The following categories are highlighted in the analysis.
- Automotive
- Baby
- Beauty
- Electronics
- Fashion
- Grocery
- Health
- Home Improvement
- Home and Kitchen
- Industrial
- Office Products,
- Patio, Lawn, and Garden
- Personal Care
- Pet Food and Treats
- Pet Supplies
- Sports and Outdoors
- Toys and Games
- Video Games
"With the competitive nature of selling on Amazon, brand manufacturers and agencies need all the help they can get to stay on top of sponsored search," said Nathan Rigby, co-founder of Analytic Index. "We have created these free reports to bring full transparency of which brands are sponsoring most frequently, top keywords, and the efficacy of campaigns."
Analytic Index intends to offer these reports on a monthly basis and expand to additional e-commerce platforms as well. "As we continue to provide e-commerce analytic offerings for additional platforms, we will also offer additional free reports", said Rigby. We're rapidly approaching a Target offering that is desperately needed in the marketplace.
The Amazon Sponsored Search Analysis for January 2021 can be downloaded at https://get.analyticindex.com/amazon-sponsored-search-january-2021
About Analytic Index
Analytic Index helps brand manufacturers who seek superior e-commerce growth by providing comprehensive digital retail coverage with actionable recommendations for Sales, Search, and Digital Shelf. Analytic Index provides a holistic and retailer-comparative solution across all major Digital Retail sites with Category, Competitor, and Keyword intelligence at an affordable price.
SOURCE Analytic Index