Analytic Index identifies the most active and effective Walmart Sponsored Search advertisers

"Our technology platform provides brands and agencies the sales and search data to make effective investments in organic search and sponsored search," said Nathan Rigby, co-founder of Analytic Index. "We have created these free reports to help manufacturers get a solid understanding of which brands are sponsoring most frequently, top keywords, and the efficacy of campaigns."

Analytic Index intends to offer these reports on a monthly basis and expand to other major e-commerce platforms as well. "As we continue to provide e-commerce analytic offerings for additional platforms, we will also offer additional free reports," said Rigby. Within the following weeks, we plan to release the first-ever Sponsored Search Analysis for Amazon covering January of 2021.

The Walmart Sponsored Search Analysis for January 2021 can be downloaded at https://get.analyticindex.com/walmart-sponsored-search-january-2021

About Analytic Index

Analytic Index helps brand manufacturers who seek superior e-commerce growth by providing comprehensive digital retail coverage with actionable recommendations for Sales, Search, and Digital Shelf. Analytic Index provides a holistic and retailer-comparative solution across all major Digital Retail sites with Category, Competitor, and Keyword intelligence at an affordable price.

Press Contact:

Tim Stocks

8018229055

www.analyticindex.com

SOURCE Analytic Index