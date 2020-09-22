Analytic Partners incorporates and expands in France following strong growth in EMEA market

PARIS, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global analytics solution provider, Analytic Partners today announces the expansion of its services to France following substantial growth in the EMEA region. Paris will be the fourth European location for Analytic Partners and follows Ireland, Germany, and the UK in serving clients in the growing EMEA marketplace.

Founded in 2000, Analytic Partners is an independent global leader with offices throughout the US, Europe, Asia and Australia. The French expansion will enable Analytic Partners to localise its services in the region and pair global insights with local knowledge.

Analytic Partners' adaptive, holistic measurement approach along with GPS Enterprise, its proprietary technology for data-driven decision making, and ROI Genome, which allows clients to leverage 20 years of insights for predictive analytics are true differentiators in the French market as it allows brands to adapt and evolve to market disruption and constant change in order to thrive.

"We are very excited to announce the launch of AP France and expand within the region," said Nancy Smith, CEO and President at Analytic Partners. "As a global company, we have long supported our clients in France turn data into expertise and grow closer connections with their customers. This expansion further enhances our ability to help clients with local in-country experts along with our integrated technology."

Virginie Lannevere, Senior Director at Analytic Partners will lead the team in Paris. Lannevere explained: "Every new market opens up new opportunities for us and France is showing a deep understanding of the role of data in growing organisations. The French market is keen to learn more about our adaptive solutions and how they can help them truly thrive."

Silvia Russo, Brand Marketing Manager France & Media South Europe at Levi's, and Analytic Partners' client said: "We are really happy to be working with Analytic Partners. Their team always listens to our needs carefully and we've seen a strong improvement of our internal capacities since the beginning of our collaboration."

Colin Wright, Global Director of Strategy - Retail & Consumer Goods at Microsoft, approves the strong focus on helping brands adapt to ever-changing ecosystems: "Over the past 20 years, Analytic Partners have proven themselves to be an invaluable asset for every organisation that is looking to thrive. They have constantly evolved their own measurement approach and their integrated technology and services have allowed us to more quickly drive decisions through data."

About Analytic Partners

Analytic Partners is a proven global leader in measurement and optimisation. Our adaptive solutions integrate proprietary technology powered by the latest data science delivered through our platform and high-touch consulting. We enable deeper business understanding to support better, faster decisions.

For further information please contact:

Florence Gartland, Pumpkin PR

T: +44 (0)20 7287 2007

M: +44 (0)7531 839 234

[email protected]

SOURCE Analytic Partners

Related Links

https://analyticpartners.com

