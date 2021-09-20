Analytical Biosciences Named Finalist in IDC's Inaugural Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure North America Awards

"We were overwhelmed by the number of thoughtful and strategic initiatives submitted and congratulate all the finalists named in our inaugural IDC Future Enterprise Best in Future of Digital Infrastructure North American Awards program," said Mary Johnston Turner, Research Vice President for the Future of Digital Infrastructure – Agenda research efforts at IDC. "The finalists have effectively used digital infrastructure across on-prem, edge and public cloud platforms to transform their most important business processes and to launch new digital business innovations. They are to be congratulated for their vision and industry leadership!"

Fighting cancer and helping stop the spread of COVID-19

Scientists and bioinformaticians at Analytical Biosciences perform cutting-edge single-cell genomics and bioinformatics to fight cancer and help stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. They found that when analyzing large matrices of cell data, up to 58% of their multi-stage analytic pipeline time was attributed to repetitively loading data from storage or executing code with IO-to-storage. With their cell data and modalities of data growing extra-exponentially, Analytical Biosciences looked for a way to accelerate discovery.

According to Professor Zhang Zemin, the founder of Analytical Biosciences, "Single-cell RNA sequencing is one of the key fundamental research methods that drives advances in cancer and COVID-19 research. We are proud to be recognized by IDC for our innovation in advanced single-cell analytics. The Big Memory platform that MemVerge and Intel developed will lead to more efficient ways to gain greater insights and knowledge in disease mechanisms and improve healthcare."

World's first implementation of Big Memory Computing for genomic research

To overcome the storage bottleneck, Analytical Biosciences pioneered the use of Big Memory Computing in genomic research. Consisting of DRAM, Intel® Optane Persistent Memory, and MemVerge® Memory Machine software, the Big Memory Computing environment loaded data up to 800x faster, eliminated 97% of IO-to-storage, and slashed overall pipeline time by 61%.

"Congratulations to Analytical Biosciences for their well-deserved recognition," said Charles Fan, CEO of MemVerge. "And thanks to the Analytical Biosciences team for their pioneering spirit and hard work in implementing new Big Memory Computing technology."

About Analytical Biosciences

Analytical Biosciences is a single cell genomics company focusing on accelerating the development of novel therapeutics. Our mission is to unlock the mechanism of diseases through the most advanced translational single cell platforms with the largest, high-resolution databases, and the most comprehensive commercial grade data analytics. Led by science and data, the company has been and will continue to generate new knowledge and compile/organize insights for the identification and validation of novel cellular targets and biomarkers, which ultimately lead to next generation breakthrough therapeutics and diagnostics. To learn more about Analytical Biosciences, visit www.abiosciences.com.

About MemVerge

Memory is too small. Storage is too slow. In response, MemVerge is pioneering the new category of Big Memory Computing that simultaneously delivers the nanosecond performance of memory with the massive capacity of storage. MemVerge® Memory Machine™ Software transparently virtualizes different types of memory hardware into a pool of software-defined memory with the same performance of DRAM, but with many times the capacity. On top of the transparent memory service, Memory Machine provides the industry's first suite of data services that can provision petabytes of capacity, performance, availability, and mobility at the speed of memory and across the clouds. To learn more about MemVerge, visit www.memverge.com.

