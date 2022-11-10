Analytical Standards Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 2.56 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 7.70% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The increasing demand for the product is the primary factor propelling market growth. Furthermore, the growing industry adoption of Analytical Standards is another factor driving market growth.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Analytical Standards Market" By Techniques (Chromatography, Spectroscopy), By Category (Primary Standard, Secondary Standards), By Application (Food and beverage, Forensic Standards), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Analytical Standards Market size was valued at USD 1.34 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 2.56 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.70% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Analytical Standards Market Overview

A high-level vitality with a concentration that is used as a calibration standard for a particular experiment is known as an analytical standard. Due to the growing anxiety about food safety measures, there is an increase in demand for assays. For checking all the contamination and ensuring the safety of the food, the food testing labs focus on certain techniques like chromatography, mass spectrometry, and others. Chromatography and spectrometry are the two methods that are employed most frequently.

It has been noted that the government enforces numerous laws and ordinances to uphold food quality everywhere, which demonstrates a driving force behind market expansion. Infections, food poisoning, allergic reactions, and other infections can result from using unsafe food. It was discovered that consuming tainted food was the cause of many deaths. With the prevalence of various infections like respiratory infections, respiratory diseases, allergies, and cancer, the population is growing day by day. It is well known that carbon dioxide is toxic and can cause a variety of conditions, including coma, death, and depression. The high levels of Sulphur dioxides also have an impact on heart disease, asthma attacks, and lung function in many vulnerable areas. The market's expansion demonstrates all healthcare industry developments, including infrastructure improvements, increased accessibility, reasonably priced clinical biological products, and others. The focus of drug manufacturers is on creating novel medications and expanding the market. Numerous analytical tests, including gas chromatography, IR/UV spectroscopy, titrimetry, and many others, are available to ensure that medicines are of recognised quality, safety, and clarity.

Key Developments

In September 2019 Paragon Scientific introduced the premium qualities of materials in the online catalog.

In September 2020 Bharat Petroleum introduced an analytical standard in petroleum labs for testing all sorts of chemicals of crude oil.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Merck, Agilent Technologies, Waters, LGC, PerkinElmer, Restek, Spex CertiPrep, AccuStandard, Thermo Fischer Scientific, etc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Analytical Standards Market On the basis of Techniques, Category, Application, and Geography.

Analytical Standards Market, By Techniques

Chromatography



Spectroscopy



Titration



Physical Property Testing





Analytical Standards Market, By Category

Primary Standard



Secondary Standards





Analytical Standards Market, By Application

Food and beverage



Forensic Standards



Veterinary Drug Standard



Petrochemistry Standard



Environmental Analysis



Pharmaceutical





Analytical Standards Market, By Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

