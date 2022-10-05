Analytical Standards Market Size to Grow by USD 645.49 billion with Expected YOY of 7.15% in 2022 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The analytical standards market size is set to grow by USD 645.49 billion between 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. Our report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the analytical standards market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors plan their research and development cost and enhance their offerings during the forecast period. For more analysis on Vendor Offerings Read Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Analytical Standards Market 2022-2026

Analytical Standards Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Chromatography



Spectroscopy



Titrimetry



Physical Properties Testing

The analytical standards market share growth by the chromatography segment will be significant during the forecast period. Chromatography technology is expected to hold the largest market share in the global analytical standard market during the forecast period. The superiority of this technique can be attributed to its high performance in identifying and separating impurities in the simplest way. Thus, the process of quickly and accurately separating samples of different morphologies involves different components.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. An increasing adoption rate of advanced infrastructure by analytical testing companies and the number of diagnostic centers will facilitate the analytical standards market growth in North America over the forecast period. This market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Analytical Standards Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the analytical standards market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Some of these vendors include AccuStandard Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Cayman Chemical Co., General Electric Co, Inorganic Ventures Inc., Chiron AS, GFS Chemicals Inc., JSC Labochema LT, LGC Group, Mallinckrodt Plc, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Reade International Corp., Restek Corp., Ricca Chemical Co., SPEX CertiPrep, The United States Pharmacopeial Convention, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Waters Corp.

AccuStandard Inc. - The company offers Pregabalin 150mg SR tablets.

The company offers Pregabalin 150mg SR tablets. Agilent Technologies Inc.- The company offers Pregabalin 25 mg capsules.

The company offers Pregabalin 25 mg capsules. Cayman Chemical Co. - The company offers pregabalin under the brand, InvaGen.

The company offers pregabalin under the brand, InvaGen. General Electric Co. - The company offers pregabalin such as Numeth P D.

The company offers pregabalin such as Numeth P D. Inorganic Ventures Inc. - The company offers pregabalin which is available in a wide range of compound quantities such as 25 mg, 50 mg, 75 mg, 100 mg, and 150 mg. To know more about vendors offering Read Free Sample Report.

The report also covers the following areas :

Market trends such as increasing adoption of custom standards are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as Patent expiry of most important drugs and biomolecules is may threaten the growth of the market.

Analytical Standards Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist analytical standards market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the analytical standards market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the analytical standards market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of analytical standards market vendors

Analytical Standards Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 645.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AccuStandard Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Cayman Chemical Co., Chiron AS, General Electric Co, GFS Chemicals Inc., Inorganic Ventures Inc., JSC Labochema LT, LGC Group, Mallinckrodt Plc, Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Reade International Corp., Restek Corp., Ricca Chemical Co., SPEX CertiPrep, The United States Pharmacopeial Convention, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Waters Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

