Analytics Market: 21.73% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Global Forecast to 2025 Market Size, Growth Insights, Market Share, Emerging Technologies, Key Players, Competitive Landscape, and Region

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Amazon.com Inc., Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc. among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Solution (services and software) and End-user (BFSI, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others)

Solution (services and software) and End-user (BFSI, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and others) Geographies: APAC ( India and China ), Europe ( Germany and UK), North America (US), South America , and MEA

Vendor Insights-

The analytics market is fragmented and the vendors are providing customized solutions to compete in the market.

Amazon.com Inc.- The company offers Amazon QuickSight. It is a scalable, serverless, embeddable, machine learning-powered business intelligence service built for the cloud.

Informatica LLC- The company offers cloud computing solutions. It is equipped with cloud analytics. It combines master data and AI-powered insights.

The company offers cloud computing solutions. It is equipped with cloud analytics. It combines master data and AI-powered insights. International Business Machines Corp.- The company operates in Cloud & Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing business segments. The company also offers IBM Cloud Pak for Data.

The Analytics Market Covers the Following Areas:

Analytics Market Sizing

Analytics Market Forecast

Analytics Market Analysis

Regional Market Outlook

32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is a key market for analytics in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe.

The flourishing retail sector, the growing healthcare sector, and increasing manufacturing output will facilitate the analytics market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Analytics Market Driver:

Growing availability and complexity of data:

The growing availability and complexity of data are some key drivers for the market in focus. The availability of a large volume of data and rapidly growing data complexity in organizations are the major drivers for the development of various intelligence-based data analysis techniques. Intelligent techniques, involving technologies such as ML and AI, can help companies retrieve the huge amount of complex data in a useful manner and use that data to enhance their services and business processes. This, in turn, is expected to drive the market for analytics.

Analytics Market Trend:

Growing need to improve business efficiency:

Advances in NLP, processing speed, and ML models are the major technologies that are embedded in analytics tools and platforms. With the advancement in these technologies, the global analytics market is expected to be positively impacted. Organizations are using these technologies in numerous ways. For instance, they are using advanced analytics for improving operational efficiencies, better understanding behaviors, and gaining competitive advantage. Some companies are using ML for traditional analysis purposes such as fraud and risk analysis or customer behavior analysis. Asset management using machine learning for preventive maintenance is another use case. All these capabilities are available in analytics solutions offered by the vendors. With such developments, the analytics platforms and software will become even more relevant and advanced and companies in different industries will continue to deploy these to increase business efficiency.

Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 17% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 172.77 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Informatica LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Solution

Market segments

Comparison by Solution

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Solution

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

BFSI

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Informatica LLC

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

MicroStrategy Inc.

Oracle Corp.

QlikTech international AB

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

