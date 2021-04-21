Analytics Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 109.71 Billion during 2020-2024 - Technavio

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The shift in consumer behavior and exploration of upcoming trends and drivers can be assessed by this post-pandemic analytics market report. The market report will also help vendors to support prompt business decisions. In this analytics market analysis report, key drivers such as growing complexity of data have been discussed with emerging growth regions, which will offer immense business opportunities. Data privacy and security concerns pose challenges that will impede market growth. Vendors can obtain growth opportunities and recreate their plan of action in the future with the help of these insights.

32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is one of the key markets for the analytics market in the region. Moreover, North America had the largest market share in the analytics market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

Key Opportunities and Growth of Analytics Market in Application Software Industry

The analytics market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

The analytics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various growth strategies to compete in the market. To make the most of the opportunities, vendors should focus on fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Growing availability and complexity of data

Growing need to improve business efficiency

Increased dependency on Internet for critical operations

Market Challenges

Data privacy and security concerns

Shortage of skilled analytics professionals and high attrition rate

System integration and interoperability issues



Companies Mentioned

Amazon.com Inc.

Informatica LLC

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

MicroStrategy Inc.

Oracle Corp.

QlikTech international AB

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE



Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

