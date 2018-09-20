Analytics Rising Brings Together Industry's Top MarTech & Digital Marketing Voices, Views, and Practitioners

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Path, a leading marketing analytics firm, has assembled an all-star line-up comprising industry experts across the marketing technology (MarTech) space and the talented people who leverage these tools to elevate their marketing programs through data-driven insights.

Analytics Rising is a virtual summit that takes place October 11th, and is designed to help marketers navigate the explosive MarTech space to establish a stack and a strategy that delivers demonstrable value for their business.

A FREE virtual conference bringing together the best of MarTech, Data Strategy, and Customer Experience tools and techniques.

Partners and presenters include industry experts from Adobe, Google, Salesforce, Lytics, Isobar, iProspect, and Merkle, among others.

"Moving across the digital maturity curve from foundational measurement frameworks and data collection into analysis and insights can be challenging, and so many organizations are still struggling to make sense of their marketing technology stack on top of it all," says David Eckman, Chief Technology Officer, Cardinal Path. "Add to that the sheer pressure to demonstrate value from all of these investments and efforts, and it's quite overwhelming."

Eckman says the path to successfully informing marketing through data requires expertise, experience, and a building-block approach to achieving ROI. "Get your MarTech stack and data strategy locked down, start using data insights to drive decision-making and inform high-value customer experiences, while making incremental improvements along the way."

Analytics Rising aims to educate, inform, and inspire marketers to do just that.

With dozens of 30-minute sessions taking place throughout the day, registrants can sign on to hear about techniques and technology, with use cases that make it all relatable. Every session ends with a clear, actionable next step, and attendees can follow up with experts post-session at the virtual "booths" to ask questions and request demos.

Registrants will also gain access to the on-demand sessions made available after the live event date.

Sessions include:

Standing up your ideal MarTech stack : Panel discussion with speakers from Adobe, Google, Lytics, and Salesforce

Cannes Lions Grand Prix Winner : Virtual Reality for Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins

Mapping your digital ecosystem, isobar, Cardinal Path

Delivering relevant & personalized conversion experiences, iProspect

"There's a lot of noise in this space and it can be hard to know where to focus your attention, as a marketer, advertiser, or analytics practitioner," says Nick Iyengar, Group Director, Analysis & Insights, Cardinal Path. "This event is designed to deliver the straight goods on a foundational set of tools and applications that are no longer nice-to-haves, but critical to the success of organizations competing to win in the digital economy."

View Analytics Rising for full details and to register free of charge.

www.cardinalpath.com/analytics-rising

About Cardinal Path

Cardinal Path is a data & marketing analytics consulting firm that helps marketers win in the digital economy. As trusted MarTech advisors, and partnered with top vendors including Adobe, Google, Salesforce, Tableau and more, Cardinal Path is sought out by the world's leading brands to uncover and amplify what works - and stop spending money on what doesn't. Our teams are the experts in your corner, helping tap the power of your organization's data to create demonstrable business value. www.cardinalpath.com

Media Contact:

Michelle Versteeg

604-999-1760

201995@email4pr.com

SOURCE Cardinal Path

Related Links

http://www.cardinalpath.com

