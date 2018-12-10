Analytics Ventures Named Best Venture Capital Firm for AI by Awards.AI

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics Ventures , a fund dedicated to creating and building venture companies that harness the power of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, today received recognition as the Best Venture Capital Firm for AI by Awards.AI—the first and biggest global achievement awards for artificial intelligence. Now entering its fourth year, the awards program highlights achievements across a number of industries, and recipients range from start-ups, to well-established companies, and individuals. This year, the Awards.AI program featured 52 awards across six categories.

Analytics Ventures believes that the best approach to make AI innovations relevant and successful is via an "all-in-one" formation model that provides new ventures with a well-structured and organized approach of execution. Analytics Ventures ideates, forms, funds and launches brand new AI ventures with a focus on time-series data. The firm is directly responsible for creating and fostering an ecosystem of over 70 employees, including some of the world's top data scientists.

"The world is at the earliest stage of the fourth industrial revolution via the maturation of artificial intelligence, which is accelerated by lower storage costs, as well as increased computing power and access to volumes of data," said Navid Alipour, managing partner of Analytics Ventures. "As with any significant change to the course of humanity, innovation and development of brand new approaches is necessary for longevity. That is what drives us at Analytics Ventures, every day, to work towards discovering and empowering the next generation of technology through AI. And we're pleased to receive validation of our efforts from the prestigious and global Awards.AI program."

To date, Analytics Ventures has nine ventures comprising its portfolio, in industries spanning healthcare, medicine, advertising technology, computing, energy and finance. Fueled by AI algorithms and an in-house AI lab of 15 data scientists, each venture is uniquely prepared to disrupt and transform its respective fields, while positively impacting humanity in the process.

Ventures launched in 2018 include: Dynam.AI, which has developed a suite of AI algorithms to help businesses in any industry, of any size, build and harness AI capabilities; Kazuhm, a digital workload management solution that leverages desktop recapturing to maximize computer processing; and AlphaTrAI, an advanced AI-driven financial trading platform for stocks.

About Awards.AI

Founded in 2015, Awards.AI is the first and biggest global annual achievement awards for artificial intelligence. Its focus is to support the AI community by recognizing the hard work and dedication of those working in the field. Awards.AI is part of the Informed.AI Media Group which runs a number of community websites supporting the area of Artificial Intelligence. Its manifesto is to help support those interested to learn more about the field of AI, from students, to academic researchers and everyone in-between. Other websites in its network include homeAI.info, Events.AI and Neurons.AI.

About Analytics Ventures

Analytics Ventures is a venture studio fund providing front-to-end infrastructure to ideate, form, launch and fund brand new companies in artificial intelligence (AI). With its own in-house AI lab, technology, back-office, and marketing setup, Analytics Ventures takes companies from formation to public launch in as little as six months. Supported by a large network of corporate and academic partnerships, as well as other venture funds, Analytics Ventures has launched leading AI ventures ranging from financial services, to healthcare, advertising and more. To learn more about Analytics Ventures, visit www.analytics-ventures.com.

