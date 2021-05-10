Analyzing COVID-19 Impact on Express Delivery Market in Europe | $ 13.20 Bn growth expected between 2021-2025 | Technavio

Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES

The growth of the e-commerce industry in Europe is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, competitive pricing pressure might hamper the market growth.

Express Delivery Market in Europe: Business Model Landscape

Based on the business model, the market witnessed maximum growth in the B2B segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for same-day delivery services from the automotive, medical equipment, and industrial and engineering industries. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Express Delivery Market in Europe: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the rest of Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 40% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from the Rest of Europe during the forecast period.

Companies Covered:

Aramex International LLC

BTA International BV

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DPDgroup

DPEX Europe

FedEx Corp.

Manston Express Transport

Schenker AG

SDA Express Courier Spa

United Parcel Service Inc.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Business model

Market segments

Comparison by Business model

B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

C2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Business model

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

