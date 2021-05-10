Analyzing COVID-19 Impact on Express Delivery Market in Europe | $ 13.20 Bn growth expected between 2021-2025 | Technavio
May 10, 2021, 18:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The express delivery market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 13.20 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.
The growth of the e-commerce industry in Europe is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, competitive pricing pressure might hamper the market growth.
Express Delivery Market in Europe: Business Model Landscape
Based on the business model, the market witnessed maximum growth in the B2B segment in 2020. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for same-day delivery services from the automotive, medical equipment, and industrial and engineering industries. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Express Delivery Market in Europe: Geographic Landscape
By geography, the rest of Europe is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 40% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from the Rest of Europe during the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
- Aramex International LLC
- BTA International BV
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- DPDgroup
- DPEX Europe
- FedEx Corp.
- Manston Express Transport
- Schenker AG
- SDA Express Courier Spa
- United Parcel Service Inc.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
