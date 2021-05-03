Analyzing COVID-19 Impact on Foundry Market in India|$ 12.23 Bn growth expected between 2021-2025|Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

Download a Free Sample Report Including COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The foundry market in India will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Download the Post-Pandemic Business Planning Structure

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Related Report on Materials Include:

Global Steel Casting Market - Global steel casting market is segmented by application (automotive and transportation, construction and infrastructure, mining, power, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Download the Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Iron Castings Market - Global iron castings market is segmented by product (gray iron, ductile iron, and malleable iron), end-user (automobile, industrial machinery, infrastructure and construction machines, power, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download the Exclusive Free Sample Report

Major Three Foundry Market in India Participants:

Ashok Leyland Ltd.

The company offers solutions such as pressure die casting, metal castings, and aluminum die castings.

CIE Automotive SA

The company offers brake drums, brake discs and wheel hubs, crankshafts, turbocharger housings, exhaust manifolds, and other products.

DCM Ltd.

The company offers cylinder blocks, cylinder plates, bed plates, and other products.

If you purchase a report that is updated in the next 60 days, we will send you the new edition and data extract FREE! Get the report snapshot here for a detailed market share analysis of market participants during COVID-19 lockdown:

https://www.technavio.com/report/foundry-market-in-india-industry-analysis

Foundry Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

Foundry market in India is segmented as below:

End-user

Automotive



Electrical and Construction



Industrial Machinery



Agriculture



Others

Type

Gray Iron Casting



Non-ferrous Casting



Ductile Iron Casting



Steel Casting



Malleable Casting

The foundry market in India is driven by the rising focus on technology upgrades. In addition, the Make in India initiative is expected to trigger the foundry market in India toward witnessing a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Get more insights about the global trends impacting the future of foundry market in India, Request Free Sample @ https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41570

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/foundry-market-in-india-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio