Analyzing COVID-19 Impact on Fracking Water Treatment Market | $ 1.12 Billion Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the fracking water treatment market.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by application, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the treatment and recycle segment in 2020.

What are the major trends in the market?

The introduction of stringent regulatory policies will be a major trend in the market.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

Aquatech International LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Halliburton Co., Oasys Water Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., SUEZ SA, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, WesTech Engineering Inc., and Xylem Inc. are the major players in the market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the increasing consumption of oil and natural gas. However, fluctuations in crude oil prices might hamper growth.

How big is the North American market?

North America dominated the market with an 87% share in 2020.

Global Smart Water Network Market - Global smart water network market is segmented by technology (smart meter, monitoring and control, communication network, and data management) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market - Global water quality monitoring equipment market is segmented by application (groundwater, drinking water, wastewater, aquaculture, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Aquatech International LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Halliburton Co., Oasys Water Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., SUEZ SA, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, WesTech Engineering Inc., and Xylem Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing consumption of oil and natural gas will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuations in crude oil prices are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this fracking water treatment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Fracking Water Treatment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Fracking Water Treatment Market is segmented as below:

Application

Treatment & Recycle



Deep Well Injection

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Fracking Water Treatment Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The fracking water treatment market report covers the following areas:

Fracking Water Treatment Market Size

Fracking Water Treatment Market Trends

Fracking Water Treatment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies stringent regulatory policies as one of the prime reasons driving the Fracking Water Treatment Market growth during the next few years.

Fracking Water Treatment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist fracking water treatment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the fracking water treatment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the fracking water treatment market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fracking water treatment market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Treatment and recycle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Deep well injection - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aquatech International LLC

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Halliburton Co.

Oasys Water Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

SUEZ SA

VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA

WesTech Engineering Inc.

Xylem Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

