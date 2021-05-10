Analyzing COVID-19 Impact on Global Packaging Machinery Market | 4.1% YOY growth expected in 2021 | Technavio
The packaging machinery market is expected to grow by USD 12.25 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
The rising demand for packaging machinery from various end-users is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, contamination risks while packaging might hamper the market growth.
Packaging Machinery Market: Product Landscape
Based on the segmentation by product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the FFS machines segment. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for FFS machines from various end-user applications such as food, beverages, stationery, cosmetics, chemicals, medicines, and pharmaceuticals. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Packaging Machinery Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 41% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the packaging machinery market in APAC is driven by the rapid expansion of end-user industries such as e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and personal care. China and Japan are the key markets for packaging machinery in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA.
Companies Covered:
- Aetnagroup Spa
- Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc.
- CKD Corp.
- Coesia Spa
- Fuji Machinery Co. Ltd.
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- ITW Dynatec
- KRONES AG
- Syntegon Technology GmbH
- The Adelphi Group of Companies
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- FFS machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Labeling and coding machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Closing and sealing machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Wrapping and bundling machines - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aetnagroup Spa
- Barry-Wehmiller Group Inc.
- CKD Corp.
- Coesia Spa
- Fuji Machinery Co. Ltd.
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- ITW Dynatec
- KRONES AG
- Syntegon Technology GmbH
- The Adelphi Group of Companies
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
