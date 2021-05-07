Analyzing COVID-19 Impact on Hemodialysis Equipment Market | Asahi Kasei Corp., Baxter International Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG to Emerge as Major Vendors | Technavio

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

The hemodialysis equipment market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Major Three Hemodialysis Equipment Market Participants:

Asahi Kasei Corp.

The company offers its product MDS 101 dialysis equipment system for ultrafiltration and simplified procedures.

Baxter International Inc.

The company provides their AK 98 machine and expanded hemodialysis (HDx) therapy enabled by Theranova membrane.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

The company provides Dialog+, bioLogic RR Comfort and ABPM machines for hemodialysis assistance.

https://www.technavio.com/report/hemodialysis-equipment-market-industry-analysis

Hemodialysis Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Hemodialysis equipment market is segmented as below:

End-user

In-center Hemodialysis



Home Hemodialysis

Geography

Europe



North America



Asia



ROW

The hemodialysis equipment market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and related risk factors. In addition, technological advances and new product launches are expected to trigger the hemodialysis equipment market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

