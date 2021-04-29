Analyzing COVID-19 Impact on Offshore Drilling Market | $ 7.04 Bn Growth Expected Between 2021-2025 | Technavio

The growth in demand for oil and natural gas is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, fluctuations in the price of crude oil might hamper the market growth.

Offshore Drilling Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the market witnessed maximum growth in the shallow water offshore drilling segment. The segment is driven by the less complex nature of shallow water offshore drilling compared to deepwater and ultra-deepwater, which results in better safety and economic viability. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Offshore Drilling Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 35% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The rising number of offshore drilling projects will be crucial in driving the growth of the offshore drilling market in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Baker Hughes Co.

China Oilfield Services Ltd.

Halliburton Co.

KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco Inc.

Schlumberger Ltd.

The Drilling Co. of 1972 AS

Transocean Ltd.

Valaris Plc

Weatherford International Plc

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Shallow water - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Deepwater - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ultra-deepwater - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

