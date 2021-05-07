Analyzing COVID-19 Impact on Plastic Pallets Market | 7.75% YOY growth expected in 2021 amid 2nd wave | Technavio
May 07, 2021, 19:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The plastic pallets market is expected to grow by USD 120.45 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.
The benefits associated with the use of plastic pallets is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, regulatory norms and standards on the use of plastic pallets may hamper the market growth.
Plastic Pallets Market: Material Landscape
Based on the material, the market witnessed maximum growth in the HDPE pallets segment. The segment is driven by the high demand from medium and large-scale industries with significant material handling requirements. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
Plastic Pallets Market: Geographic Landscape
By geography, APAC is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 40% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the plastic pallets market in APAC is driven by the growth of industries such as industrial goods, electrical and electronics, food packaging, healthcare and medical, and automotive. China and Japan are the key markets for plastic pallets in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, MEA, and North America.
Companies Covered:
- Brambles Ltd.
- Bulk-Flow
- DIC Corp.
- Greif Inc.
- Loscam International Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Nefab AB
- PGS Group
- Rehrig Pacific Co.
- Schoeller Allibert BV
- Vierhouten Groep BV
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- HDPE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- PP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Brambles Ltd.
- Bulk-Flow
- DIC Corp.
- Greif Inc.
- Loscam International Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Nefab AB
- PGS Group
- Rehrig Pacific Co.
- Schoeller Allibert BV
- Vierhouten Groep BV
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
