Ananta Medicare's Long-Term Vision for Health Care

A Brand That Is Focused on Delivering "Endless Care"

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many reasons for an organization to enter the health industry. Too often these motivations revolve around things like profits, power, and influence. For Ananta Medicare, the goal has always been focused on the long-term health of the growing number of individuals around the world who use their products.

Ananta Medicare consists of a group of companies that were founded over twenty years ago. The health group currently has facilities located from India to Ukraine to the U.K. They are a global presence that is currently in the process of entering the North American marketplace, as well. As it had grown from a fledgling organization into a respected, worldwide brand, Ananta has maintained a singular focus on creating better health care standards for everyone.

The first part of this process has centered on the products that its companies create. These primarily focus on preventative care and include high-quality herbal products, food supplements, and medicines. Each Ananta-backed product utilizes unique in-house formulations that ensure quality control and predictable consistency.

While excellence in product offerings is a good first step, though, Ananta has done more than just build facilities to create elite supplements and effective medicines. The realization of its motto of "endless care about your health" extends to professionals within the field of health and medicine, as well. Ananta has built a network that allows its representatives to work closely with medical and pharmaceutical specialists in its pursuit of perpetual improvement.

This combination of a strong network and comprehensive product offerings has enabled Ananta to achieve, at least in part, its goal of improving healthcare culture and providing a more constant level of care for those in need of health solutions. While successful thus far, the company looks forward to continuing to realize this long-term vision of higher quality health care in the future as it continues to expand in the United States and beyond.

About Ananta Medicare: Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, food supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The vision of the company is and always has been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at anantamedicare.com .

Sourabh Kumar

Business Development Manager

Ananta Medicare Limited

+91 9570620303

[email protected]

SOURCE Ananta