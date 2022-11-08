Ananta's Unique Drinking Complex Helps Preserve and Protect Skin

The Global Health Manufacturer and Marketer's Innovative Remedy Beautisan Provides an Easy and Effective Path to Skin Care Over Time

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin care is a major concern for many consumers, with 64% of consumers reporting that they're taking their skincare routines more seriously after the pandemic. As a growing number of individuals search for ways to maintain healthy, vibrant skin over time, the need for safe, effective beauty remedies has grown. Health brand Ananta has addressed this growing need through its Beautisan skincare solution .

"Beautisan is a product that heralds a new state in cosmetology," says company President Pradeep Jain. The innovative drinking complex comes in bottles to be ingested once a day. It is one of the simplest skincare regimens on the planet. While ease of application is an important factor, though, Jain and his team at Ananta know that modern consumers are also looking for products that are safe and effective — both of which Beautisan answers in spades.

As far as safety is concerned, Beautisan is made with non-GMO ingredients. It also follows impeccable Japanese quality standards. The product doesn't lean on unnamed ingredients or harsh chemicals, either. It includes a unique combination of naturally occurring compounds that are established as healthy skincare tools. For instance, each bottle includes a high concentration of collagen peptide. This is reinforced with hyaluronic acid and antioxidants — specifically vitamins B, C, and E, all of which help with skin health and have specifically been shown to aid in managing skin flexibility and wrinkle control.

The result of this uniquely accessible and potent combination is a skincare product that truly hydrates, restores, and protects the skin at all ages of life. The most impressive part is that this is just one example (out of a vast range of medicinal and herbal products) that demonstrates Ananta's commitment to improving the world of healthcare. "Everything Ananta Medicare does aims to protect and preserve the most important human values," declares Jain. "Whether it's a life-saving antibacterial drug or a revolutionary skincare product like Beautisan, we are always striving to foster good health and quality of life in all that we do."

About Ananta Medicare: Ananta Medicare Limited was founded in 1999 and consists of a group of companies that specialize in the manufacturing and marketing of high-quality products with natural components. These include generic medicines, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. The brand has plants in India each dedicated to specific manufacturing needs. It also has offices in the UK, India, and Ukraine. The company's vision is and always has been to protect and preserve health and increase quality of life. Learn more at anantamedicare.com .

