Ananya Bhattacharyya is the Go-to Person for Expertise on Banking, Fintech and Digital Transformations

LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform and digital technologies, virtual marketplaces, policies that foster trust and transparency in cyberspace, global finance and emerging must-have products are invaluable in the shifting international business scene.

Ananya Bhattacharyya, Banking, Fintech and Digital Transformation Expert

In this environment, consumers require a steady stream of education on how to wisely spend their money online, and more importantly how to safeguard all their transactions. At the same time, business professionals might need to be able to grasp the digital age technological jargon, innovative new practices and the worrisome pitfalls that come with the territory.

Ananya Bhattacharyya is an enterprising, process-driven, globally experienced product leader at MasterCard. She is adept at solving complex, unanswered problems related to the crossroads of technology and finance. She knows how to break down information into manageable parts for broad audiences, whether they are seasoned, tech-savvy professionals or folks who simply want to keep up with all the new innovations in today's fast-paced, digital world.

Bhattacharyya's experience offers a perfect mix of creative visioning, customer-driven innovation, product transformation and strategic thinking. "I am passionate about unleashing the potential of people, data, platforms, operating models and products to make a real difference in people's lives," Bhattacharyya said. "I bring leadership capability to envision and drive organizational change in systematic, scalable and profitable ways. Digital capability enhances existing processes and products and also improves and frequently creates new business models."

Specializing in product development in a digital industrial revolution, Bhattacharyya's perspective has been well received in a variety of publications and scholarly journals.

In March, Bhattacharyya was featured in the Journal of Digital Transformation where she wrote about how platform thinking and new experiences are expected by customers. "The platform economy has become a cornerstone connection between customers and all sectors of industry, including retail, transportation, finance, travel and others. The ultimate objective is to connect with global leaders to solve big issues like ending poverty, improving health, education and the environment, and reducing inequality, all of which will boost economies around the globe," Bhattacharyya said.

In Credit Union Business News and Bank Business News, Bhattacharyya tackled the sensitive issue of transparency in the digital marketplace. According to Bhattacharyya, "Financial institutions, didn't really pass muster on consumers' scale of trustworthiness. When consumer trust dwindles, so do revenues."

Bhattacharyya has been recognized for her acuity on the job and as a result has been asked to participate in a variety of professional organizations. She serves on the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, and is the chapter lead for both the St. Louis Product Development and Management Association and for the St. Louis Women in Product groups. She is also a member of the Women's Network in Electronic Transactions and has been a coveted speaker and mentor with the group. Bhattacharyya is also an advisor for Tech2Empower, a nonprofit group that provides hands-on project support, resources and allies to women's rights and social justice leaders and their organizations to help raise awareness of their critical work.

What makes Bhattacharyya a particularly interesting contact for the media is she is a storyteller and influencer who turns complex technological data into understandable "aha moments" for business leaders and consumers. For concise, informative and meaningful input on topics related to banking, fintech and digital transformations for a feature, interview, or speaker at industry events, Bhattacharyya is available at [email protected] or (469) 656-4175.

