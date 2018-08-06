Anaplan named in Constellation ShortList™ for Corporate Performance Management Solutions

Constellation Research is an award-winning Silicon Valley-based strategic advisory and futurist analyst firm. Among the factors the research team considered for the Constellation Shortlist were early adopter client evaluations and independent analysis. According to Constellation Research, the threshold criteria included:

Rapid deployment and configuration of multi-tenant services

Agile budgeting, planning, and forecasting capabilities

Flexible modeling capabilities

Rich data analysis and reporting tools

Compliant consolidation and statutory reporting capabilities

Modern, intuitive interfaces

The research team focused on software for budgeting and forecasting, strategic and operational planning, workforce planning and optimization, financial consolidation, and reporting—noting that the cloud-based corporate performance management category is posting double-digit sales gains as enterprises deploy new options. Anaplan uniquely connects people and data for dynamic, collaborative, and intelligent planning across the enterprise, delivering greater value than point solutions.

This accolade is one of several recognitions Anaplan has recently received from industry analysts and influencers.

"We are honored to be included on the Constellation ShortList again," said Frank Calderoni, President and Chief Executive Officer, Anaplan. "We're challenging the traditional approaches to corporate planning by helping our customers make better decisions in real-time. And the recognition we've received from the analyst community is a clear validation of the importance of Connected Planning."

