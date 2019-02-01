Anaplan welcomes Ana Pinczuk, SVP and Chief Transformation Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anaplan (NYSE: PLAN), a pioneer in Connected Planning, today announced the appointment of Ana Pinczuk as senior vice president and chief transformation officer, effective February 1, 2019.

She is well known as an exceptional transformational leader who has led multi-billion-dollar businesses focused on technology and business model innovation driving solutions for lead generation, hybrid cloud, information management, analytics, and services. We are very fortunate that Ana has deep expertise and a proven track record as a results-driven executive. Prior to coming to Anaplan, she was President and General Manager for HPE Pointnext, HPE's $7B+ services business. Previously, Ana was the Chief Product Officer at Veritas where she was responsible for driving a $2.5B products organization. Ana has also spent 15 years at Cisco Systems where she held various roles including SVP, Global Services Sales, Services COO and SVP, Global Services Support.

"Ana is an outstanding business and reputable thought leader. She has deep expertise related to transformation, product innovation and hyper-growth trajectory, and I am excited to welcome her to our executive leadership team," said Frank Calderoni, chief executive officer, Anaplan.

About Anaplan

Anaplan is pioneering the category of Connected Planning. Our platform, powered by our proprietary Hyperblock technology, purpose-built for Connected Planning, enables dynamic, collaborative, and intelligent planning. Large global enterprises use our solution to connect people, data, and plans to enable real-time planning and decision-making in rapidly changing business environments to give our customers a competitive advantage. Based in San Francisco, we are a privately-held company with 20 offices globally, 175 partners, and more than 900 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com .

Additional Resources:

To learn more about the Anaplan platform for Connected Planning, visit https://www.anaplan.com/platform/

To learn more about Anaplan solutions, visit: https://www.anaplan.com/solutions/

To see how Anaplan customers have used the solutions, visit: https://www.anaplan.com/customers/

To read more on how Anaplan is pioneering Connected Planning, visit: https://www.anaplan.com/blog/

SOURCE Anaplan

Related Links

https://www.anaplan.com

