ANAPTYSBIO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against AnaptysBio, Inc. - ANAB

NEW ORLEANS, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until May 26, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against AnaptysBio, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ANAB), if they purchased the Company's shares between October 10, 2017 and November 7, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of AnaptysBio and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-anab/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by May 26, 2020 .

About the Lawsuit

AnaptysBio s and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On November 8, 2019, the Company disclosed "very disappoint[ing]" data from its trial evaluating the efficacy of its lead product, etokimab, in patients with moderate-to- severe atopic dermatitis and that as a result, it had postponed the initiation of its Phase 2b etokimab clinical trial in asthma.

On this news, the price of AnaptysBio's shares plummeted nearly 72%, from a closing price of $36.16 per share on November 7, 2019 to a closing price of $10.18 on November 8, 2019.

The case is City of Hallandale Beach Police Officers et al v. Anaptysbio, Inc., et al., 20-cv-01796.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Related Links

http://www.ksfcounsel.com

