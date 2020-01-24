Anat Hakim to join Lilly as General Counsel

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced today that Anat Hakim will join the company on February 3, 2020 as senior vice-president and general counsel. Hakim succeeds Michael J. Harrington who will retire on January 31, 2020.

"I am excited to welcome Anat to Lilly as our new general counsel," said David A. Ricks, Lilly's chairman and CEO. "Anat's legal expertise and prior experiences in the pharmaceutical industry, across healthcare more broadly, and as general counsel at WellCare Health Plans make her the ideal person to lead Lilly's law division. I look forward to the external perspective and informed legal opinion that she will bring to our executive team as we continue to progress our innovation-based strategy and develop new medicines for patients around the world."

Hakim most recently served as executive vice president, general counsel and secretary at WellCare Health Plans, where she provided strategic counsel on a broad range of legal, business and operational matters for the company and its board of directors. She was recently recognized as General Counsel of the Year in 2019 by Corporate Counsel. Before WellCare, Hakim served as divisional vice president, associate general counsel for intellectual property litigation at Abbott Laboratories, and later as the company's divisional vice president, associate general counsel for litigation. She began her career at Latham Watkins after earning her law degree from Harvard University, and also worked for 12 years at Foley & Lardner LLP.

"The legal team at Lilly is incredibly talented and is trusted to provide expert counsel to all aspects of the company's operations," Hakim said. "I'm thrilled to lead the law division and to be joining Lilly at such an exciting time for the company. Lilly's focus on innovation, its promising pipeline of new medicines, and its desire to make medicines more affordable for patients make it the ideal place for me. I can't wait to get started."

Ricks also commented, "I want to take this opportunity to again thank Mike Harrington for his significant contributions throughout his time at Lilly. Over the past eight years, Mike has very successfully led our legal organization and was a great partner to me and the Lilly Board of Directors. We are grateful for his leadership and wish him well in this next chapter of his life."

