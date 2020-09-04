Anateyac Bonilla's new book Vivir Después De Morir, a wonderful read dedicated to uplifting one's spirit and usher triumph in life
Sep 04, 2020, 06:00 ET
LODI, California, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The book Vivir Después De Morir was created by Anateyac Bonilla. Anateyac Bonilla is an author who grew up in two villages by the sea. She is also an ardent writer.
Anateyac Bonilla said this about his book: "When you feel that you can no longer, that everything ended for you, that little by little you sink into the abyss, hold on and value the positive in your life. Remember that if you fall, you can also get up."
Published by Page Publishing, Anateyac Bonilla's new book Vivir Después De Morir will inspire readers with purpose in life in the midst of their toils that threaten hamper success.
Consumers who wish to be invigorated in fulfilling their life despite the disappointments can purchase Vivir Después De Morir in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1248683/Anateyac_Bonilla.jpg
SOURCE Page Publishing