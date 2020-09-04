Anateyac Bonilla's new book Vivir Después De Morir, a wonderful read dedicated to uplifting one's spirit and usher triumph in life

Published by Page Publishing, Anateyac Bonilla's new book Vivir Después De Morir will inspire readers with purpose in life in the midst of their toils that threaten hamper success.

Consumers who wish to be invigorated in fulfilling their life despite the disappointments can purchase Vivir Después De Morir in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

