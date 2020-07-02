Anatomage Announces Its Upcoming eBook For Students To Experience and Interact with True-Human Cadavers Online

Anatomage eBook consists of 25 chapters that feature major anatomy and physiology concepts of 12 major body systems and functions. For each concept, users are visually guided through all of the related body parts - from macro to microstructures - with educational texts and dynamic images. As the majority of images from Anatomage eBook stem from the Anatomage Table's true-human cadavers, the digital contents exhibit accurate human anatomy content that helps students decipher and memorize anatomical terms easier.

Anatomage eBook is optimized for online learning which allows students to access the contents from anywhere. Unlike other online tools, the eBook offers a unique user experience that is highly engaging and easy to navigate. The contents are highly visual and based on Anatomage's renowned photorealistic human data.

Modeled as a dynamic web-based textbook, Anatomage eBook produces an interactive, aesthetically pleasing interface where students can explore a variety of anatomy and physiology topics using interactive controls. From tapping on the screen to scrolling the mouse, users are able to navigate through diverse anatomical parts. Adjacent and tiny structures are also highlighted with colors for distinguishment. Furthermore, cadaveric models can be rotated and engaged for a better view. Given its high interactivity, Anatomage eBook efficiently transforms the clinical and anatomical terminology into illustrative learning visuals that enhance students' memory.

Anatomage eBook is an effective learning tool for undergraduate Anatomy & Physiology students. To assist with assessing student learning, questions are included for various key topics in the textbook. Since Anatomage eBook can be accessed anywhere with Internet connectivity, it can be used as an online learning tool for both in-class and self-study sessions. By offering a multimedia platform combined with its accurate anatomy and physiology representation, Anatomage eBook embodies a new standard for digital textbooks in the medical education industry.

Adopting the Anatomage eBook will enable your students to -

Study with accurate, real human anatomy images and data from true-human cadavers

Interact with real human anatomy and physiology content in an intuitive user interface

Visualize 12 human anatomy and physiology systems, including Muscular, Respiratory, Neuro, Digestive, Integumentary, Urinary, Lymphatic & Immunity, Reproductive, Cardio, and Endocrine

Enhance memorizing skills through visually stimulating learning materials

Access and review accurate anatomy and physiology content anywhere, anytime

For more information, please visit here or contact [email protected] .

