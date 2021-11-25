Anatomic Pathology Market Size Worth $34.66 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global anatomic pathology market size is expected to reach USD 34.66 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.08% from 2021 to 2028. The advent of technology in the instruments and the protocols used during the anatomic pathological procedures is anticipated to increase the adoption rate of advanced anatomic pathological instruments.

Key Insights & Findings:

By product and services, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share in 2020. High availability, low cost, and a frequent purchase rate of consumables contributed to the segment growth

The instruments product and services segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Technological advancements in instruments to minimize the risk of errors through the integration of novel design are expected to drive the segment

The disease diagnosis application segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the increasing role of anatomic pathological tools in identifying any anomalies that help diagnose a condition. The use of biomarkers for tracking and identifying infections and diseases during diagnostic processes is expected to boost the growth of the segment

In terms of end use, the hospitals segment captured the largest share in 2020 due to an increase in the hospitalization rate that stimulates the adoption of pathological workflows for disease monitoring and diagnosis

The diagnostic laboratories end-use segment growth is facilitated by the use of state-of-the-art laboratory equipment and instrumentation, multiple electronic interfaces, and information systems

Read 176 page market research report, "Anatomic Pathology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product & Services (Consumables, Instruments, Services), By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Market players are collaborating for the refurbishment of pathology products by the incorporation of innovative disease diagnostic models. In April 2021, Leica Biosystems collaborated with Paige, an AI-based diagnostics company, for expanded access to computational pathology products for translational and clinical research. Under this partnership, Paige's AI-enabled research software and Leica Biosystems' digital pathology platform were combined. This, in turn, accelerates investments in the up-gradation of pathological equipment.

Pathology-training programs offered to pathologist trainees by public and private entities drive the market. For instance, the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education accredited residency programs for anatomic pathology provide education and training to individuals via numerous teaching conferences.

The drug discovery and development application segment are expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the shifting paradigm from conventional medicine to personalized medicine. This is primarily due to the growing reliance on discoveries of putative biomarkers for the development of personalized therapies. Ongoing pathology training programs to ensure that the pathology residents are aware of the developments taking place in the field of personalized medicine have also accelerated the market growth.

North America held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to a large number of funding programs by public agencies and the presence of key players. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth due to the presence of multiple associations that are engaged in conducting pathology training programs.

Key players are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions and new product development to maintain their market presence. For instance, in May 2021, CellCarta acquired Reveal Biosciences, an AI-based pathology firm. This acquisition is aimed at expanding CellCarta's offerings in AI-enabled multi-omic data analysis services and applications.

Grand View Research has segmented the global anatomic pathology market on the basis of product and services, application, end-use, and region:

Anatomic Pathology Product & Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Instruments



Microtomes & Cryostat





Tissue Processors





Automatic Stainers





Whole Slide Imaging (WSI) Scanners





Other Products



Consumables



Reagents & Antibodies





Probes & Kits





Others



Services

Anatomic Pathology Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Disease Diagnosis



Drug Discovery and Development



Others

Anatomic Pathology End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Hospitals



Research Laboratories



Diagnostic Laboratories



Others

Anatomic Pathology Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

List of Key Players of Anatomic Pathology Market

Danaher Corporation

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Sakura Finetek USA , Inc.

, Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

PHC Holdings Corporation

Cardinal Health

Bio SB

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

BioGenex

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.