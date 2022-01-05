Anatomie Travels to New Heights With Impressive Sales and Continued Growth

MIAMI, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anatomie, the European-made luxury travel athleisurewear brand, has continued to reach new heights amid a challenging retail landscape that has seen more downs than ups. The company revealed its continued growth was a result of several instrumental programs and strategies, including supply chain security, strategic manufacturing, and a focus on omni-channel distribution.

Founded in 2006 by business partners and husband and wife duo Kate and Shawn Boyer, Anatomie is a luxury athleisurewear company designed for the modern traveler. Anatomie initially launched to market with high-quality athleisurewear staples, and has since evolved into a luxury lifestyle brand with functional designs for men and women. The brand continues to innovate the athleisurewear market thanks to its strong leadership team, where Kate serves as CEO, Shawn as Creative Director, and Tom Dietrich as President and Chief Operating Officer, an apparel industry veteran who joined the company in 2017. Anatomie experienced many successes throughout 2021 and reported 70% year-over-year growth with projections to reach a $30M revenue by 2022. The brand continued to increase its offerings and expand into new categories, launching its first-ever men's capsule in 2021 to meet consumer demand and trademarking "proleisure," a term that refers to its durable essentials build to last.

As a result of its continued growth, Anatomie started its official board in 2017, which has taken on new members and executive hires whose vast knowledge and experience will further cement the company as a leader within luxury fashion, including Tom Dietrich, Chairman of the Board and COO of Anatomie, Sandra Kim-Suk, Chief Financial Officer at Engine No. 1, and J. David Scheiner, a former Macy's and Perry Ellis executive. Anatomie has cultivated a team of high-powered customers-turned-investors and established female entrepreneurs, including Jill Granoff, former CEO of Vince and Kenneth Cole, and Sheila Johnson, Co-Founder of Black Entertainment Network. Anatomie plans to spend a significant portion of their marketing dollars on affiliate programs, direct mail and direct to consumer social media campaigns in 2022 to continue its impressive expansion.

"When we started this company over 15 years ago, we wanted to create a brand that was synonymous with timeless luxury, quality and craftsmanship," says Kate Boyer, Co-Founder and CEO of Anatomie. "The fastest growing sectors of the women's fashion industry are travel and activewear, and Anatomie is perfectly positioned to intersect both. We're thrilled to have delivered on our promise continued growing Anatomie's offerings during a pivotal year for the retail landscape."

With their aggressive marketing plans, Anatomie is poised to have another record-breaking year for 2022 with continued retail experiences, regional pop-up stores, hotel and resort specialty shops, and more. During a time where many consumers are in need of high-quality essentials, Anatomie continues to pioneer athleisurewear trends and remain at the forefront of innovation to create the ultimate wardrobe for the modern man and woman on the go.

For more information about Anatomie, visit anatomie.com and follow @Anatomiestyle on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Anatomie

Founded in 2006 by wife and husband duo, Kate and Shawn Boyer, Anatomie is a European-made luxury travel leisurewear brand that combines high functionality with the finest materials, centered on a contemporary style, innovative features and unique designs for the modern adventurer. With extensive fashion and sportswear experience, Kate and Shawn originally created Anatomie for the athleisure market, but evolved over the years to meet the unique and demanding needs of the luxury traveler with functional fashion that can be worn anytime and anywhere, offering a whole new world of comfort & style.

SOURCE Anatomie