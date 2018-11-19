ANB Baby to Accept Payments in Bitcoin Diamond and Other Cryptocurrencies

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ANB Baby is pleased to announce that they will be rolling out cryptocurrency payment options through Shopping Cart Elite's advanced e-commerce platform, designed specifically for the cryptocurrency. Their online store will accept Bitcoin Diamond (BCD), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin (BTC), Dash (DASH), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Zcoin (XZC).

Established in 2006 in Brooklyn, New York, ANB Baby carries all of the essential baby and child care products and provide superior customer service, both in store and online. Customers can select from a wide range of luxury baby products including strollers, car seats, toys, child care products, feeding items, maternity/postpartum items, and other top baby gear. Committed to making a change in their community, ANB has supported many charity organizations with donations of toys and strollers.

Beyond their ongoing mission of giving back to the community and selling high-quality baby products, ANB Baby aims to improve their customers' online and in-store shopping experience.

"We are excited to partner with Shopping Cart Elite to accept cryptocurrency as a payment method on our website and in our store," said Norbert Shtaynberg, ANB Baby's CEO. "Now our customers will be able to buy baby products wherever they are in the world from premium brands like Bugaboo, Cybex, and Nuna."

ANB Baby's adoption of cryptocurrency aligns with their value proposition of excellent customer service. "We welcome everybody and promise our customers that they will leave our store happy," said Shtaynberg. "We will go above and beyond to achieve this in both our physical and online stores."

While e-commerce is continuously reaching new highs and evolving more rapidly than ever, security issues, payment delays, and expensive fees stemming from traditional e-commerce markets still continue to plague small businesses. The introduction of crypto e-commerce will help small businesses like ANB Baby overcome the barriers to international expansion.

"The credit card companies make it expensive and difficult to sell internationally, which has kept us from expanding our geographic reach," said Shtaynberg. "By now accepting cryptocurrency, anyone in the world can buy our baby products, without us needing to worry about chargebacks."

Being among the first baby product companies to accept cryptocurrency payments, ANB Baby stands out amongst competitors. By leveraging Shopping Cart Elite's sophisticated e-commerce platform, ANB Baby will continue to deliver unbeatable customer service by providing a seamless and convenient shopping experience.

About Shopping Cart Elite

Shopping Cart Elite is an e-commerce platform for companies who are dissatisfied with the limitations of their shopping cart. With significant experience in the industry, they provide solutions to completely automate online businesses. Unlike the majority of shopping carts on the market, Shopping Cart Elite has created a software that doesn't require merchants to have a bunch of third-party apps in order to have automation, marketing and SEO tools for their online business.

Recently, Shopping Cart Elite has developed an advanced e-commerce platform designed specifically for the cryptocurrency. This platform has already served as the basis for BCD Bazaar and has been adopted by several merchants, including Marks Jewelers, Mahone's Wallpaper Shop, NewParts, and more.

