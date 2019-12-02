Ancestry DNA & 23andMe DNA Kit Cyber Monday 2019 Deals: DNA Kit Deals Listed by Consumer Walk
Here's a list of the best DNA testing kit Cyber Monday 2019 deals available right now, including AncestryDNA, 23andMe & Living DNA DNA kit sales
Dec 02, 2019, 07:00 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compare the best Cyber Monday 2019 DNA kit deals and sales. Links to the top savings on AncestryDNA and 23andMe are shown below and have been rounded up by Cyber Monday experts at Consumer Walk.
Best DNA Testing Kit Deals:
- Save $70 on AncestryHealth at AncestryDNA - (not available in NY, NJ, RI)
- Save 50% on the top-rated AncestryDNA test kit at AncestryDNA.com - find out where you're from and access a database of people with similar DNA from around 1,000 regions
- Save 50% on Ancestry Family History Gift Subscriptions - search family histories in the USA and worldwide
- Save up to 50% off 23andMe DNA test kits, health and traits reports at the 23andMe online store - offers end 12/2
- Save up to $100 on 23andMe, AncestryDNA & more top-rated DNA testing kits at Walmart
- Save up to 30% on Living DNA Ancestry & Wellbeing test kits - at the Living DNA Holiday Sale
- Save up to 55% on 23andMe, AncestryDNA and more best-selling DNA test kits at Amazon
Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon's Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Consumer-grade DNA testing kits have revolutionized the way people discover family histories. Ancestry DNA has a large customer database and focuses on genealogical matching and health testing. 23andMe, provides additional reports for mtDNA haplogroups, basic Y-DNA and health testing. Both make quality DNA testing kits and deciding which to buy for Black Friday will vary according to your needs and objectives.
What are Cyber Monday deals? Cyber Monday deals typically feature savings on new products as well as continuations of current sales.
About Consumer Walk:
Consumer Walk reports the latest online retail news. As an Amazon Associate Consumer Walk earns from qualifying purchases.
SOURCE Consumer Walk
Share this article