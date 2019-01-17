Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP Bolsters its Advisory Offering with a Key Addition to the Firm - A Leader of its New Anchin Digital Risk Solutions Practice

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP is pleased to welcome Russell Safirstein to the firm as Partner in Charge of its new subsidiary – Anchin Digital Risk Solutions LLC (ADRS).

Russell's expertise centers on combining audit, accounting, risk compliance, and technology into client solutions. He delivers and develops technology driven risk and compliance advisory and analytics-based services.

"After introducing our Redpoint Cybersecurity services a little over a year ago, we recognized that companies also need guidance when it comes to the efficiency and compliance aspects of their technology systems. We are continuously looking for new ways to assist businesses related to their risks. Russell's deep experience as a trusted advisor, complements and strengthens Anchin's service offerings," said Frank Schettino, Managing Partner. "Bringing Russell in will help us broaden our significant industry expertise, particularly by leveraging his experience with financial services, management consulting and healthcare companies. We are very excited for this new addition to the Anchin team and to our services portfolio."

A New Subsidiary – Anchin Digital Risk Solutions LLC (ADRS)

"We are thrilled to have Russell join the firm to augment our advisory offerings across industries," Marc Newman, Associate Managing Partner, added. "The addition of ADRS to our firm signals our commitment to continuously add crucial advisory services that will strengthen and differentiate Anchin's value proposition. Offering Russell's expertise through this new platform will enhance our ability to help our clients achieve their goals."

Russell and his team are growing ADRS to provide solutions to businesses facing increased compliance requirements, and assessing complex opportunities to mine data for critical business decisions and cost savings.

With the arrival of Russell and ADRS comes an augmented suite of services, including the capability to provide privately held, middle market companies with services previously reserved for only larger companies. He and his team bring technology solutions to companies in an underserved market that need guidance to meet the demands of risk management and audit, while maintaining profitability and achieving regulatory compliance.

Russell has more than 25 years of experience implementing numerous technology, audit, SOX control and business processes for several pre- and post-IPO organizations. His roster of clients includes a wide range of small businesses through multi-billion-dollar organizations.

Prior to joining Anchin, Russell was a Partner with Prager Metis Technology, leading their AI and Machine Learning initiatives in addition to their cybersecurity and risk advisory practices.

The addition of this talent will help to further fuel Firm growth, and enable Anchin to continue to offer the highest quality creative, proactive advisory services to clients representing all of the major industries in the Tri-state area and beyond.

For more information on Anchin Digital Risk Solutions Practice, contact Russell.Safirstein, Partner in Charge, at 212.863.1231 or via email at russell.safirstein@anchin.com.

Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP today is recognized as one of the "best of the best" accounting firms in the country, a Best Place to Work in New York City and New York State, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work For nationwide. The full-service firm, with a staff of approximately 375, serves privately held businesses and high net worth individuals with a wide range of assurance, tax and advisory services, including accounting and auditing; tax planning and compliance; tax credits and incentives; management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies consulting; transaction advisory; outsourced accounting; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Additional information is available at www.anchin.com.

