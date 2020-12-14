Anchin Ranked in Top 8 on Crain's New York Business's 2020 Best Places to Work in New York City

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP ("Anchin") announced that it has again been included among the winners of Crain's New York Business's annual Best Places to Work in New York City rankings. Anchin has been awarded the distinction for 11 years, and this year achieved its best ranking yet, 8th out of the 46 winning companies in the large employer category (100 or more NYC employees). This is the highest ranking of any accounting firm.

In partnership with the Best Companies Group, Crain's surveyed more than 20,000 employees across all five New York City boroughs on the types of work atmospheres, leadership styles, opportunities for mentorship and professional growth, traditional benefits and atypical "work perks" that make a company a great place to work. Winners were determined by the results of a weighted survey of employees and employers, and this year's honorees are world-class organizations that are at the forefront of their respective fields.

Anchin's Managing Partner, Russell B. Shinsky, said, "Despite the challenges of the pandemic, every Anchin employee has stepped up – to deliver the high level of client service we are known for, while preserving our culture of community during this time when many have felt isolated. Given the extraordinary challenges that 2020 has presented, I am particularly proud of our firm for receiving this recognition this year."

Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP is consistently recognized as one of the "best of the best" accounting firms in the country, a Best Place to Work in New York City and New York State, and a Best Accounting Firm to Work For nationwide. The full-service firm, with a staff of nearly 400, including 56 partners, provides a wide range of assurance, tax and advisory services, including accounting and auditing; tax planning and compliance; tax credits and incentives; management and succession advisory; growth, transition and exit strategies consulting; transaction advisory; client accounting advisory services; cybersecurity and digital risk solutions; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Additional information is available at www.anchin.com .

