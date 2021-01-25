Anchor Brewing Commemorates 125 Years with New Look, Beers and Vision

With the debut, cans and bottles of Anchor Steam® Beer, America's first craft beer and a San Francisco original since 1896, along with California Lager, Liberty Ale, and Anchor Porter will feature the retro-modern aesthetic. The recipes and legacy of these category-defining beer styles is upheld by Anchor's Brewmaster Tom Riley, who started on the packaging line at Anchor 36 years ago and assumed his guiding role in August 2020.

"Anchor's history is earmarked with moments when we took leaps to chart new territory in the craft beer space. As we celebrate our 125th anniversary, we're looking ahead to the next 125 years with a commitment to innovation, while retaining the heritage recipes that are the heart of the brand," says Riley.

In line with Anchor's vision for the brand's next chapter, new beers from Anchor's innovation team led by Pilot Brewer Dane Volek will debut this March. The brews include a Tropical Hazy IPA and Crisp Pilsner, along with Anchor's first 100-calorie brew, Little Weekend, a light Golden Ale brimming with juicy mango flavor.

"During this moment where we are celebrating Anchor's legacy by growing for the future, our innovation team is excited to introduce new brews that we've spent a year perfecting," says Dane Volek, who has been with Anchor Brewing for 13 years. "We are inspired by Anchor's deep roots to pull out some surprises, introducing Anchor to new audiences in 2021 while laying the groundwork for another 125 years as the brewery that changed the way many Americans experience beer."

As part of its investment for the future, Anchor continues its sustainability efforts in 2021. The brewery is completing a water treatment project with Cambrian technologies that will allow Anchor to recycle industrial use water and dramatically reduce its overall water usage, while the brewery's recent shift toward the production of cans further reduces its carbon footprint. Additionally, Anchor has committed to continuing its partnership with Baykeeper, a non-profit that fights for the health of the beautiful San Francisco Bay, and has forged a new partnership with the California State Parks Foundation in support of their mission to protect the state's parks.

While Anchor's roots date back to the Gold Rush, Anchor Brewing Company was established in 1896, making it one of America's oldest breweries. That year, the brewery introduced its signature Anchor Steam® Beer, named for the 19th century practice of fermenting beer outdoors due to lack of refrigeration. As legend has it, the chilly San Francisco night air naturally cooled the fermenting beer, creating the visual of steam rising from the brewery rooftop. Anchor Brewing still employs open fermentation in its brewing practice to preserve the distinct flavor and brewing heritage of Anchor Steam Beer.

In 1965, Fritz Maytag acquired and revived Anchor Brewery for its next chapter. During the course of his tenure, Fritz introduced Anchor's Liberty Ale which launched the IPA revolution with breakthrough brewing practices—such as dry-hopping—that are still used industry-wide today. With its seminal 125-anniversary year, Anchor Brewing honors its trailblazing history with a renewed commitment to innovation and evolution that extends beyond its new look.

To commemorate the 125th anniversary and celebrate the new packaging, Anchor is offering retro-priced $1.25 Anchor Steam six-packs from their Public Taps Beer to Go pick up location in San Francisco. Starting January 25th orders can be placed online at AnchorBeertoGo.com for pick up Thursday, January 28 through Sunday, January 31. Orders are limited to (1) six-pack of cans and bottles per person and are only available from the Anchor Public Taps Beer to Go location.

About Anchor Brewing Company

Established in San Francisco in 1896, Anchor Brewing Company is America's first craft brewery, persevering through earthquakes, fires and the Prohibition era. In 1965, Anchor's new owner Fritz Maytag revived the brewery for a new era, charting a course that was foundational in the craft beer movement. During this time, Anchor reinvented its now classic Steam Beer, introduced the first American pale ale and pioneered new brewing practices—such as dry-hopping—that are still used industry-wide today. As a proudly unionized brewery, Anchor now has a growing portfolio of beers including complex ales, refreshing IPAs, and iconic classics such as Anchor Steam®, Liberty Ale, Anchor Porter and Christmas Ale. As always, Anchor Brewing remains committed to innovation while crafting iconic beers that stand the test of time. To learn more, visit www.anchorbrewing.com , and follow Anchor Brewing on Instagram Twitter and Facebook .

