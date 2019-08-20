Anchor Loans Again Named Among Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Rising from #886 ranking in 2018 to #758 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 list, Anchor's current ranking is based on 3-Year Growth of 576%.

"We consider ourselves fortunate to serve entrepreneurs who are transforming homes and communities with the capital we lend," says Anchor CEO and co-founder Dr. Stephen Pollack of the 2019 Inc. 5000 honor. "Our rapid growth trajectory is a reflection of our loyal customer base, as well as our dedicated and talented employees and our business model that places customer service at the top of our list of priorities," says Pollack.



About Anchor Loans

Headquartered in Calabasas, California, Anchor Loans is the nation's number one private direct lender to fix-and-flip investors and the first to fund more than $1 billion in loans in a single year — with over $1 billion funded in 2016. Anchor has remained the industry leader with over $1.1 billion funded in 2017 and over $1.4 billion in 2018. Life-to-date fundings surpass $7.25 billion since the Company's founding in 1998. https://www.anchorloans.com/

The 2019 Inc. 5000

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit conference.inc.com/.



CONTACT: Alexis Woody

press@anchorloans.com

419-244-7766

SOURCE Anchor Loans

Related Links

https://www.anchorloans.com

