Anchore Enterprise 2.2 Automates DecSecOps Workflows with Support for Third-Party Integrations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchore, Inc., experts in container workflow, analysis and security, today announced the immediate availability of Anchore Enterprise 2.2. This new release of Anchore Enterprise can notify users about policy violations and security issues immediately through email, webhooks, or integrations with Slack, Jira, GitHub Issues, and Microsoft Teams. Anchore Enterprise 2.2 is based on open source Anchore Engine 0.6.0, also available today.

Anchore Enterprise 2.2 addresses a growing concern for DevSecOps teams, who need to react more quickly to emerging security issues. When an image fails a policy check, security teams will typically notify developers as soon as possible to perform remediation. With the new integrations in Anchore Enterprise 2.2, notifications can be received through familiar tools and within existing workflows.

"For DevOps teams working to identify and fix security issues, time is of the essence," said Saïd Ziouani, CEO at Anchore. "Through integrations with the most common DevOps tools, this new version of Anchore Enterprise allows teams to shorten the time between discovery and remediation. That means catching small problems before they become big ones."

For administrators, Anchore Enterprise 2.2 provides a new system dashboard that makes it easy to troubleshoot issues and understand the roles of its various feeds and services. This allows for quick diagnosis of any issues that arise, increasing the efficiency of first-time users and experienced Anchore experts alike.

To learn more about Anchore Enterprise 2.2, view the detailed announcement at: http://anchore.com/announcing-anchore-enterprise-2-2/

About Anchore

Anchore, Inc., based in Santa Barbara, CA, was founded in 2016 by Saïd Ziouani and Daniel Nurmi to help organizations implement secure container-based workflows using Anchore Engine and Anchore Enterprise. With Anchore, DevSecOps teams establish policy-based approaches to container compliance without compromising velocity. Customers range from Fortune 100 companies to small- and mid-sized customers. Anchore is trusted by modern software development companies across the globe.

