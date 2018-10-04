Ancillary Insurance Carrier Renaissance Expands Sales Management Team

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ancillary insurance carrier Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America is expanding its sales management team with the addition of group insurance industry veteran John Feeney. With more than 30 years of sales and training experience in the New York and Washington, D.C., markets, Feeney will be responsible for current and new market sales growth in his new position as Vice President Group Sales & Market Development. Renaissance specializes in dental, vision, life, disability and accident coverage for groups and individuals nationwide.

"After having worked with John as a sales training consultant, we are thrilled to welcome him to Renaissance full-time to help us enhance and grow our team and market share," says Jeff Kolesar, Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance. "In addition to his sales and training acumen, he has extensive experience building employee benefit programs for small, mid-sized and large organizations in the Mid-Atlantic region."

Prior to joining Renaissance, Feeney held leadership positions at Prospect Street Consulting, a sales training firm, as well as Guardian Life Insurance Company. Feeney specializes in the mentoring, coaching and development of new and experienced sales professionals. He helps sales teams perfect their preparation, discovery, interviewing, problem-solving and presentation skills. In addition, as an accomplished national sales leader in group insurance, he has a strong track record in achieving sales goals and growing membership across product lines.

"My consultative approach to sales that focuses on delivering a customized solution to fit each individual client's needs aligns perfectly with the philosophy and strong service model at Renaissance," says Feeney. "I'm very impressed with the Renaissance organization and look forward to being part of the continuous enthusiasm for growth and improvement that I've experienced here so far."

Feeney earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from William Paterson College. He lives in Rockville, Md., with his wife, Patty, and they have four children. Feeney enjoys playing soccer and has coached youth soccer for 20 seasons. He also competes in half marathons and plans to run his first full marathon in 2019.

About Renaissance

Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America and Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York are part of a family of companies collectively operating under the holding company Renaissance Health Service Corporation. Founded in 1957, the family of companies has offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas. Collectively, the Renaissance companies cover 13.1 million people with annual paid claims of nearly $3 billion. Renaissance offers nationwide ancillary benefit solutions for employer groups and individuals. Visit www.renaissancefamily.com.

