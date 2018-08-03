Ancillary Insurance Provider Renaissance Expands Adding New York Office and Group Life, Disability and Accident Operation

"We're pleased to join the Binghamton business community and establish an office in this part of the country, welcoming 34 local area employees to the Renaissance family," says Robert P. Mulligan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Renaissance, and graduate of Binghamton University. "This new operation houses our group life, disability and accident insurance services, providing exciting opportunities for Renaissance to better serve brokers and employer groups across the country with a more complete range of ancillary insurance products."

Situated along the scenic Chenango River in the heart of downtown Binghamton, the first-floor office space at 2 Court Street underwent a complete renovation. The state-of-the-art office features an open concept with glass walls and future accommodations for up to 60 employees. Services performed at the location include underwriting and administrative support in claims processing for group life, disability and accident insurance. There is also a sales office at the location.

"We are so thrilled that Renaissance has chosen Binghamton to expand their business and has created a strong partnership with an existing business as a strong foundation," commented Greater Binghamton Chamber President and CEO, Jennifer Conway. "We are confident that Renaissance will find great success here. This is exactly the kind of business investment that we are looking for in Broome County, and we look forward to the future as we grow together."

Earlier this year, Renaissance completed a joint agreement with a Binghamton-based insurance company to acquire its group life, disability and accident insurance division. Renaissance hired 34 of its employees, who bring significant talent and experience, as well as a solid knowledge of group life, disability and accident insurance, helping Renaissance to jump-start its new office in Binghamton. According to Donald J. Smith, Vice President of the Binghamton Operation, his team members' average length of insurance experience is 17 years.

Renaissance is committed to having a positive impact on the communities where its employees and customers live. For example, the company has joined the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and was already a sponsor of the Binghamton Philharmonic's recent "Pops on the River."

"We're excited about the momentum and being a part of the growth at Renaissance as well as the revitalization in downtown Binghamton," says Smith, who is also a graduate of Binghamton University.

About Renaissance



Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of America and Renaissance Life & Health Insurance Company of New York are part of a family of companies collectively operating under the holding company Renaissance Health Service Corporation. Founded in 1957, the family of companies has offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas. Collectively, the Renaissance companies cover 13.1 million people with annual paid claims of nearly $3 billion. Renaissance has an "A" rating from A.M. Best and offers nationwide ancillary benefit solutions for employer groups and individuals. Visit www.renaissancefamily.com.

